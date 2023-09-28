Which Ryder Cup Player Forgot His Passport and Putter On A Recent Trip To Rome?
Ryder Cup rookie, Nicolai Hojgaard, endured a slightly embarrassing moment when he delayed the team's plane by an hour after leaving his passport in his luggage
The Ryder Cup provides players with memories for a lifetime, with it being one of the rare opportunities for golfers to play in a team environment. Obviously, with 11 other players around you there will be times of sport, but also times of mockery, as Nicolai Hojgaard found out...
One of the four European rookies, Hojgaard is the youngest player in the squad and one of Luke Donald's captain's picks. However, on a scouting mission to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club prior to the BMW PGA Championship, the Dane forgot two important bits of equipment. Specifically, his putter and passport!
On the Ryder Cup Europe social pages, players have been quizzed on multiple different aspects, to help provide some insightful and humorous content to us, the viewer.
So far, we've had Europe discuss Viktor Hovland's favourite song which, for those interested, the players hated, as well as 'which rookie has made the biggest rookie mistake?' Unsurprisingly, the majority of the team noted Hojgaard's forgetfulness, with Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy just some of the many who pinpointed the putter and passport.
Revealing that the plane the team was on, which was heading back to Wentworth for the DP World Tour's flagship event, was delayed for an hour after Hojgaard left his passport in his luggage that had already gone through, the 22-year-old was given a sarcastic round of applause as he made it on to the flight.
Speaking about the incident, Hojgaard explained that: "I left my putter back home and we had to go to Wentworth and I left my passport in my suitcase. So, they had to empty out the luggage and I had to get my passport to go through passport control and we were a little bit delayed. Everything is sorted now, but I have made a couple of mistakes."
