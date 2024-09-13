Which Players Played Twice On Day One At The Solheim Cup?

On Friday, four players from each team featured in both the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs at the Solheim Cup

Nelly Korda claps her hands, Charley Hull strikes her tee shot with a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Going into the afternoon fourballs of the Solheim Cup, it's the Americans who lead the Europeans, with Stacy Lewis' side taking a 3-1 lead after the first session on Friday.

In the first two games, Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz defeated Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull, whilst Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho beat Celine Boutier and Albane Valenzuela by the same score line.

Being 2-0 up, Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel then claimed a third point for USA, putting away Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda 3&2, before Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark put the first point on the board for Europe, as they won 2-up over Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho.

Now, in the afternoon, it's the fourball format and, within the four pairings, a total of eight players will play both the morning and afternoon sessions. Here, we take a look at which players will feature...

Team USA

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda hitting a driver at the Solheim Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.1 played alongside Corpuz in the foursomes and won 3&2 in the morning. For the afternoon, Korda plays alongside close friend, Megan Khang, with Korda teeing off first yet again.

Leading out the US side, Korda has played 13 games in the Solheim Cup and won 8, with her record in the fourballs being 1 win, 1 loss and 1 tie. Despite not being on a winning US Solheim Cup side yet, it's clear that Korda is setting an example to her fellow teammates in Virginia.

Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang walks off the green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 21-year-old may have been disappointed with her 2023 Solheim Cup performance, producing 2 losses and one tie, but Zhang impressed on Friday, claiming a 3&2 win in the morning alongside Kupcho.

For the afternoon, Zhang is paired alongside Andrea Lee and will face Grant and Hull, who both lost their morning sessions. Zhang has already bettered her Solheim Cup points tally from 2023, and will hope to carry on that form in the afternoon.

Lauren Coughlin

Lauren Coughlin hits a driver off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making her Solheim Cup debut, Coughlin played well alongside Zhang and, in her first appearance at the team event, the 31-year-old will play both sessions on Friday.

In 2024, Coughlin has won the Canadian Women's Open and Women's Scottish Open, with that form on full display as she picked up a full point in the foursomes. In the afternoon fourballs, she will play alongside Schmelzel, who will also be playing both sessions.

Sarah Schmelzel

Sarah Schmelzel hits a tee shot with a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing alongside Coughlin, the pair will face Pedersen and Stark, who were the only Europeans to win in the morning. Certainly, from an experience perspective, the Europeans will have the advantage but, with both pairs winning this morning, this has the potential to be the best match of the afternoon.

Schmelzel has enjoyed a great season on the LPGA Tour in 2024, with seven top 10s and a runner-up spot at the Blue Bay LPGA. Teeing up alongside Coughlin, they will hope to keep their records intact.

Team Europe

Charley Hull

Charley Hull lines up an iron shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishwoman may have lost in the morning foursomes, but Hull will hope to make amends in the afternoon fourballs as she tees off alongside Grant, who also lost this morning.

Hull is one of the most experienced players on the European team and holds a record of 12 wins, 8 losses and 3 ties. Importantly, for team Europe, Hull has six wins, two losses and one tie in fourballs.

Linn Grant

Linn Grant walks off the tee with her driver in hand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swede lost her foursomes session, so will look to improve in the afternoon alongside Hull. Both tee off against Andrea Lee and Zhang, in what should be an epic match.

In 2023, Grant played all five sessions at the Solheim Cup and, in those matches, she claimed three wins and two losses. Although she lost this morning, the 25-year-old will call upon her excellent 2024 as inspiration, which included a win at the Scandinavian Mixed event on the DP World Tour.

Emily Pedersen

Emily Pedersen hits a tee shot with a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given her performance in the morning foursomes, it comes as no surprise that Pedersen returns for the afternoon fourballs, with the Dane, once again, paired alongside Stark.

Winning 2&1 on Friday morning, the duo were 4-up through 5 and, eventually, got over the line to win 2-up. Pedersen has 6 wins, 6 loses and 1 tie in her Solheim Cup career, with her fourballs record reading 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 tie.

Maja Stark

Maja Stark lines up a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, Stark and Pedersen face Coughlin and Schmelzel, who are also playing both sessions. The players claimed wins in the morning, so this will make for a thrilling watch.

In 2023, the Swede claimed 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 tie, with Stark halving her fourballs match alongside Pedersen. In that match the duo tied with Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz.

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

