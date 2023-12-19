Which Players Have Left LIV Golf?

So far, five new players have been confirmed for the 2024 LIV Golf League season, with the possibility of more to come, However, with limited fields of just 48, that means some players need to make way.

At the end of the 2023 season, four players were in the most danger of losing their LIV Golf status having finished in the Drop Zone, and none of them were able to continue their careers on the circuit via the LIV Golf Promotions event.

Meanwhile, another decided against continuing his LIV Golf career despite having the chance to negotiate a deal after finishing in the Open Zone. One other player has also now left the circuit who wasn’t a full-time member of it in 2023, despite playing in most of its events.

Here are the players who have left LIV Golf so far.

Laurie Canter

Laurie Canter came agonisingly close to earning a LIV Golf deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Englishman Canter was one of seven LIV Golf players dropped ahead of season two. However, while his career on the circuit appeared to have come to an abrupt end after just one season, there was plenty more to come from him when he stood in for injured players Martin Kaymer of Cleeks GC and Sam Horsfield of Majesticks GC.

In the end, he played more tournaments on the circuit than in 2022 and finished in the Open Zone.

Canter came desperately close to continuing his career on the circuit, too, but missed a five-foot putt in the playoff of the LIV Golf Promotions event to thwart his dream in one of the most agonising manners imaginable.

Sihwan Kim

Sihwan Kim finished bottom of the individual standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim joined LIV Golf for the start of the inaugural season off the back of his first two professional wins – the International Series Thailand that March and the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge the month after.

To a certain degree, he continued that momentum during his first season, too, and eventually finished a creditable 24th in the individual standings, which was helped by a T3 at LIV Golf Bangkok.

The American’s second season wasn’t nearly as successful, though. The Iron Heads GC player’s campaign got off to the worst possible start, with three successive finishes of 48th, and it didn’t improve by much as the season went on, with a best finish of 33rd at Bedminster to leave him at the foot of the individual standings.

Kim tried to give himself a lifeline at the LIV Golf Promotions event, but, after entering the second round, he finished T36, five shots adrift of the cut off for the final day’s action.

Chase Koepka

Chase Koepka couldn't build on a promising first season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Kim, Smash GC player Koepka finished in the Drop Zone to put his LIV Golf career in jeopardy, but unlike the 35-year-old, he opted against trying to extend his stay on it by withdrawing from the LIV Golf Promotions event days before it began.

Koepka joined the circuit after a professional career that had taken in a number of tours, including the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada.

His first LIV Golf season also offered encouragement that he was ready to step up to a level that included players of the calibre of brother Brooks, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

However, after finishing the inaugural season 27th in the individual standings, it was more of a slog in season two, with 24th at Adelaide, which included a hole-in-one at its Watering Hole, the highlight.

Jediah Morgan

Jediah Morgan couldn't reach the final round of the LIV Golf Promotions tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ripper GC player Morgan was another to finish in the Drop Zone at the end of the season, but he made a good attempt at keeping his LIV Golf career going.

The Australian reached the third round of the LIV Golf Promotions tournament, but finished two shots adrift of the cut-off needed to take his challenge into the final round.

Morgan’s first season with LIV Golf saw him in 47th in the individual standings, and he only finished one place higher the year after with 17th in Singapore his best performance.

When Morgan failed to continue his LIV Golf career in Abu Dhabi, the writing was on the wall, and his exit was confirmed by Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith in December in an Instagram message that read: “Thanks for everything Jed! Your energy & character is unrivalled and we’ll always have you to thank for that epic final round in Bedminster. You’re a legend mate and a Ripper for life. Good luck with everything next season!”

James Piot

James Piot was one a Hy Flyers GC player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hy Flyers GC star Piot was the fourth player to finish in the Drop Zone and, like Kim, he didn’t progress from the second round of the Abu Dhabi event that could have prolonged his LIV Golf career.

The 2021 US Amateur champion finished 30th in LIV Golf’s first season, which included 10th in Bangkok, but there was no repeat of that form in season two, with 22nd at Greenbrier his best effort.

With Piot’s LIV Golf career over, he makes way on Phil Mickelson’s team for Andy Ogletree, who won the International Series Order of Merit to guarantee his spot.

Bernd Wiesberger

Bernd Wiesberger has rejoined the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like his Cleeks GC teammate Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger finished in the LIV Golf Open Zone.

That meant that, even though he was one of five players out of contract, he had a fighting chance of continuing his career on the circuit either by negotiating to stay with Martin Kaymer’s team or striking a deal elsewhere.

However, while McDowell secured a deal with Smash GC, Wiesberger opted to draw a line under his LIV Golf career by returning to the DP World Tour – probably a sensible option for a player who didn't quite produce his best form with LIV Golf, but who arrived having secured eight wins on the more established circuit.