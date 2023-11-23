Bernd Wiesberger Returns To DP World Tour After Leaving LIV Golf
The former Ryder Cup player has spent the last two seasons on LIV Golf but is now back as a DP World Tour member
Bernd Wiesberger has returned to the DP World Tour after being let go by LIV Golf.
The Austrian, an eight-time DP World Tour winner, has had his membership application accepted by the Wentworth-based circuit after fulfilling his financial penalties and suspensions. The Tour says he "expressed his desire to play a full DP World Tour schedule."
Wiesberger was left vulnerable after finishing 41st in the LIV Golf League individual standings last season and his team, Cleeks GC, has not renewed his contract - after it was revealed he was one of the five LIV pros whose contract had expired. He could have made his way back onto the league via next month's LIV Golf Promotions event, where three spots are up for grabs, but has instead opted to return to his home tour.
He says he'll make his return in Dubai in January and he is "grateful for the opportunity" to play a full schedule again.
The 38-year-old played on the former European Tour from 2011 until 2021, highlighted by eight wins, a best-finish of 3rd in the Race to Dubai in 2019 and a debut Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021.
Since joining LIV Golf, the Austrian has struggled with his best finishes being 11th, 13th and 20th in the 14-event series this year.
He played on Martin Kaymer's Cleeks, and it appears that the line-up will be looking very different next year. Kaymer has renewed Richard Bland's contract with the franchise but Wiesberger is out and Graeme McDowell has still not had his contract renewed either.
DP WORLD TOUR STATEMENT ON BERND WIESBERGER:
Austrian Bernd Wiesberger’s application for membership for the 2024 season has been accepted by the DP World Tour.
Wiesberger’s membership ceased, and he was removed from the Race to Dubai, after he failed to comply with the Tour’s minimum counting event regulation for the 2023 season, having played in only two counting tournaments – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
He subsequently expressed his desire to play a full DP World Tour schedule in 2024 and has fulfilled all sanctions – both financial and tournament suspensions - that were imposed upon him for breaches of the Tour’s conflicting event regulation across 2022 and 2023.
Consequently, his request for reinstatement has been granted by DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley, in accordance with the procedure set out in the Members’ Regulations.
Wiesberger will be exempt in Category 11 for the 2024 season.
