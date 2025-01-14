Which Players Are Sitting Out In TGL Week 2?

The TGL made its debut at the start of January, with The Bay GC completing a convincing 9-2 victory over New York GC.

Comprising of six teams of four, the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will be featuring throughout the proceedings but, at some point, the duo will not be partaking in some of the matches. Here, we explain why.

As some may have noticed in its debut, three men are selected from the four man team, with Cameron Young (New York) and Min Woo Lee (Bay Area) sitting out the first match.

Essentially, the Captains of the respective teams decide which player is to sit out and, as you can imagine, there are a number of factors that determine this. For example, on week two, Jupiter Links GC will comprise of Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner and Max Homa, with Tom Kim not featuring in the action. This is primarily down to the fact that Kim is teeing it up at The American Express in California on Thursday.

What's more, when it comes to the TGL's format, it is designed with three-balls in mind. Being 15-holes, the first nine are a 3-on-3 alternate shot competition called 'Triples', with the final six being 'Singles.' This works by each player playing two holes, with individuals rotating after each completed hole.

The Bay GC claimed a dominant win in the TGL's opening event (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Kim, who is the highest ranked player in the Jupiter Links team, sitting out, it's Tommy Fleetwood who is missing for Los Angeles Golf Club, with the Englishman a near 8000 miles away in Dubai for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

For viewers, week two sees 15-time Major winner, and League co-founder, Woods tee it up for the first time, with the 49-year-old making his debut. Going into the event, his Jupiter Links side were listed as the outsiders for the whole tournament, possessing the highest odds by bookmakers.

