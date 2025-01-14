Which Players Are Sitting Out In TGL Week 2?

The TGL consists of six teams of four players but, for the matches themselves, just three from each team feature, as one player is forced to sit out

The Bay GC and New York GC during the opening night of TGL
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The TGL made its debut at the start of January, with The Bay GC completing a convincing 9-2 victory over New York GC.

Comprising of six teams of four, the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will be featuring throughout the proceedings but, at some point, the duo will not be partaking in some of the matches. Here, we explain why.

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf)

A photo posted by on

As some may have noticed in its debut, three men are selected from the four man team, with Cameron Young (New York) and Min Woo Lee (Bay Area) sitting out the first match.

Essentially, the Captains of the respective teams decide which player is to sit out and, as you can imagine, there are a number of factors that determine this. For example, on week two, Jupiter Links GC will comprise of Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner and Max Homa, with Tom Kim not featuring in the action. This is primarily down to the fact that Kim is teeing it up at The American Express in California on Thursday.

What's more, when it comes to the TGL's format, it is designed with three-balls in mind. Being 15-holes, the first nine are a 3-on-3 alternate shot competition called 'Triples', with the final six being 'Singles.' This works by each player playing two holes, with individuals rotating after each completed hole.

The Bay GC's Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark celebrating their TGL win

The Bay GC claimed a dominant win in the TGL's opening event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Kim, who is the highest ranked player in the Jupiter Links team, sitting out, it's Tommy Fleetwood who is missing for Los Angeles Golf Club, with the Englishman a near 8000 miles away in Dubai for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

For viewers, week two sees 15-time Major winner, and League co-founder, Woods tee it up for the first time, with the 49-year-old making his debut. Going into the event, his Jupiter Links side were listed as the outsiders for the whole tournament, possessing the highest odds by bookmakers.

Which players are sitting out for week two?

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

