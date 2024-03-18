Where Scottie Scheffler Ranks In PGA Tour Money List After $8.5m Won In Last Two Weeks
The World No.1 has just gone back-to-back - and he's moving up the money list at a rapid rate
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler produced a memorable final-round at The Players Championship, surging through the field with an eight-under-par 64 to become the first player to defend the PGA Tour’s flagship event.
With ‘only’ eight PGA Tour titles and one Major Championship title to his name, it’s perhaps a little too early to start making comparisons with the greats of the game, but there are signs that the 27-year-old is beginning to put a bit of daylight between himself and his nearest challengers.
The American, who was struggling with his putting last season, has played seven times on the PGA Tour this year, and has finished no worse than tied 17th. In his last five tournaments, he has not finished outside the top ten, and his last two have been stunning victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.
Although Scheffler's motivation for winning trophies, not money, is fairly evident, his earnings over the last couple of weeks make for impressive reading.
Since joining the PGA Tour in 2020, Scheffler has banked approximately $53.5 million in prize money on the PGA Tour, nearly 16% of which has come in the last week, courtesy of back-to-back victories. Already this year, he’s accumulated just shy of $11 million in prize money – not bad for a non LIV Golf player.
What's The Most Prize Money Won In A PGA Tour Season?
Scheffler appears to have a license to print dollar bills, and is well on track to beat his own record of most official PGA Tour prize money earned in a single season, the $21,014,342 that he amassed in 2023, nearly $4.5 million more than Jon Rahm.
Given the increase in prize money that has occurred over time, it’s difficult to compare one year with another, and to judge today’s great players with those from other eras but, for reference, Woods earned approximately $9 million in 2000, a year in which he won nine times, three of which were Major Championships. Scheffler has pocketed $8.5 million for winning his last two tournaments.
It’s no surprise, therefore, to see Scheffler climbing the career earnings list at a rapid rate. After his Players Championship success, he moved to number 14 on the all-time list, jumping above Rahm.
Who Has Won The Most Prize Money On The PGA Tour?
It’s really just loose change that separates him from Sergio Garcia in 13th spot, and by the end of the season, should he match 2023's earnings, he would comfortably move into the top 10.
It’s Woods that leads the way at the top of this list. The 15-time Major winner is the only player to have won more than $100 million in PGA Tour prize money – $120,954,766 to be exact; then comes Phil Mickelson ($96,572,310); Rory McIlroy ($80,893,763); Dustin Johnson ($75,417,837); and Jim Furyk ($71,507,269).
For further reference, Jack Nicklaus, arguably the game's greatest ever player, won $5.7 million in prize money on the PGA Tour, which ranks number 363 on the all-time list.
Scheffler certainly won’t need to win anywhere near Woods’ 82 titles to top the list. However, it’s victories that Scheffler is chasing right now. How close will he get to Woods’ nine of 2000?
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
