Here are the details on how you can buy the Tiger Woods polo from Nike.

How To Buy The New Tiger Woods Nike Polo

Nike may not make golf clubs anymore but it continues to draw a lot of attention in the golf apparel and golf shoe market.

The latest illustration of that is this new Nike ‘Tiger Woods‘ polo which features a patch on the chest that is a silhouette of Wood’s iconic fist pump

Buy Now from Nike for £54.95

Available in red and white for what could be a very short time, the polo costs £54.95 and we expect them to sell out very quickly given how popular other special edition polos are from Nike.

In the past Nike released a special ‘Frank’ polo celebrating Woods’ famous tiger headcover, as well as a special edition Rory polo which had a silhouette of his St. Bernard dog headcover. Both sold out incredibly quickly so if you want this new model, act now.

The striped design looks great, and we like the fact it is made from 100% sustainable materials using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. Lots of brands are going down the environmentally friendly route and it is good to see Nike continuing to do so in its premium products.

Other premium details include the classic Nike Golf Shield patch which is featured below the back of the collar, as well as the presence of Dri-FIT technology which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

The shirt is available in sizes ranging from small to 2XL.

