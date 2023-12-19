Tiger Woods Is Santa Claus In TaylorMade's Star-Studded Christmas Commercial
Big names from the world of golf - such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Nelly Korda - dressed as Elves as TaylorMade put Tiger Woods in a Santa Claus costume for their 2023 Christmas commercial
TaylorMade's 2023 Christmas commercial sees Tiger Woods as you've (probably) never seen him before - dressed in a Santa Claus costume and overseeing a workshop full of famous elves.
The golfing great's take on the jolly gift-giver also paid tribute to his Mac Daddy Santa disguise shared on social media in 2016 - a fancy-dress tradition where Woods dressed in a Santa hat, a fake beard, and sunglasses but without a shirt.
In the advert, which also features TaylorMade staffers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Nelly Korda, Woods as Santa watches on with his arms crossed behind a pair of black sunglasses as his elves put the finishing touches to and wrap a variety of golfing gear from the manufacturing giant.
McIlroy can be seen hammering away at a wedge before Brooke Henderson puts the lid on a box of TP5 pix golf balls for Collin Morikawa to wrap up. Charley Hull then places the wrapped item in Santa's sack of presents.
🎶 He’s making a list.Checking it twice. Gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.Mac Daddy Santa Claus is coming to town. 🎶 😎Merry Christmas from #TeamTaylorMade! pic.twitter.com/ZGy9ogMYvpDecember 19, 2023
One of Team Europe's Ryder Cup stars, Tommy Fleetwood, carefully winds up a Jack-in-the-box and does his best to act surprised when it leaps up at him. A quick shot of Tiger Claus separates Fleetwood and a hand moving down the 'naughty or nice' list to cross out the name 'Ollie.'
World No.1 Scheffler tightens the head on a wrapped-up TaylorMade driver and passes the club on to Korda, who then delicately places a bow on it. The video ends with a panning shot of all the elves carrying on with their work in Santa's workshop and the message "Merry Christmas from Team TaylorMade" emerges onto the screen above.
This year's effort follows on from Woods and co. taking part in A TaylorMade Christmas Carol in 2022, where the 15-time Major winner conducted his choir of McIlroy, Fleetwood, and Morikawa - with the former struggling to find his lyrics sheet for much of the ad.
If you're wondering what to buy for a loved one over the holidays, check out our 19 Top Christmas Gifts For Golfers.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
'I'm No Prude, But The Rising Trend Of Female Golf Influencers Baring Their Bodies Is Becoming Too Much'
Alison Root supports women expressing themselves through their choice of golf fashion, but questions if too many body-baring influencers is in the best interest of the women's game
By Alison Root Published
-
Angel Cabrera Cleared For PGA Tour Return After Prison Sentence
The two-time Major champion has been cleared to return by the PGA Tour
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Tiger Woods Gives Coy Response When Asked About Nike Sponsorship Rumors
Woods and Nike have been one of the most iconic sporting duos of all time - but recent reports have stated the relationship could be coming to an end...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Copy Rory's' - Tiger Woods Once Gave Son Charlie A Key Piece Of Swing Advice
Arguably the greatest player of all time, Tiger Woods told son Charlie to mould his technique on Rory McIlroy instead of copying the 15-time Major winner's method
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Climbs Over 400 Spots in World Rankings After 18th-Place Finish In Return
The 15-time Major winner earned more OWGR points than a ninth-place finish at either the South African Open or the Australian Open on the DP World Tour - events with over 130 more players in
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Reiterates Long-Standing View On Golf-Ball-Rollback Plans
The 15-time Major champion gave a diplomatic answer to questions on plans to rollback distance technology in golf balls
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods ‘Thinks He Can Play Five Or Six Tournaments In 2024’
Woods is yet to make his latest comeback at the Hero World Challenge but reportedly already has plans for more action next year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2023
Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited comeback at a tournament he hosts, as the field of 20 competes
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rose Zhang Misses First Cut As A Professional
The American carded a second round 77 to miss the cut by two shots, having been just two shots off the lead following the opening day on Thursday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
8 Of The Best Players To Never Win The Open
We take a closer look at the best players never to have lifted the old Claret Jug
By Michael Weston Published