Tiger Woods Is Santa Claus In TaylorMade's Star-Studded Christmas Commercial

TaylorMade's 2023 Christmas commercial sees Tiger Woods as you've (probably) never seen him before - dressed in a Santa Claus costume and overseeing a workshop full of famous elves.

The golfing great's take on the jolly gift-giver also paid tribute to his Mac Daddy Santa disguise shared on social media in 2016 - a fancy-dress tradition where Woods dressed in a Santa hat, a fake beard, and sunglasses but without a shirt.

In the advert, which also features TaylorMade staffers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Nelly Korda, Woods as Santa watches on with his arms crossed behind a pair of black sunglasses as his elves put the finishing touches to and wrap a variety of golfing gear from the manufacturing giant.

McIlroy can be seen hammering away at a wedge before Brooke Henderson puts the lid on a box of TP5 pix golf balls for Collin Morikawa to wrap up. Charley Hull then places the wrapped item in Santa's sack of presents.

🎶 He’s making a list.Checking it twice. Gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.Mac Daddy Santa Claus is coming to town. 🎶 😎Merry Christmas from #TeamTaylorMade! pic.twitter.com/ZGy9ogMYvpDecember 19, 2023 See more

One of Team Europe's Ryder Cup stars, Tommy Fleetwood, carefully winds up a Jack-in-the-box and does his best to act surprised when it leaps up at him. A quick shot of Tiger Claus separates Fleetwood and a hand moving down the 'naughty or nice' list to cross out the name 'Ollie.'

World No.1 Scheffler tightens the head on a wrapped-up TaylorMade driver and passes the club on to Korda, who then delicately places a bow on it. The video ends with a panning shot of all the elves carrying on with their work in Santa's workshop and the message "Merry Christmas from Team TaylorMade" emerges onto the screen above.

This year's effort follows on from Woods and co. taking part in A TaylorMade Christmas Carol in 2022, where the 15-time Major winner conducted his choir of McIlroy, Fleetwood, and Morikawa - with the former struggling to find his lyrics sheet for much of the ad.

If you're wondering what to buy for a loved one over the holidays, check out our 19 Top Christmas Gifts For Golfers.