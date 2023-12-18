NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald Teases Greyson Charlie Woods Signing

Charlie Woods made quite the impression at the PNC Championship, finishing T5 alongside dad Tiger over two days of action that included the 14-year-old driving a 355-yard hole, before chipping in just 30 minutes later.

While onlookers would have been left in no doubt of the 14-year-old’s burgeoning talent, it appears the commercial world is also taking notice.

During the tournament, Charlie was seen wearing apparel from Greyson Clothiers, and the possibility that he has signed a deal with the company was given more substance when NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald took to Instagram to share a post where he wrote: “Welcome to the @greysonclothiers family, Charlie.”

The company also referenced Charlie, sharing an image on Instagram of him taking a shot at the tournament and writing: “Early sights at the @pncchampionship."

While there has yet to be an official announcement from Greyson Clothiers, the apparent deal is likely to fuel speculation that Charlie’s famous father might also pen an agreement with the company.

The 15-time Major winner has had a long association with Nike, having originally teamed up with the company when he was just 20 years old. However, there have been an increasing number of reports in recent weeks that the relationship may be on the verge of ending, with the PNC Championship potentially his last outing in its apparel.

Woods gave a coy response when asked about the sponsorship rumors at the tournament. A reporter asked: “There’s been a lot of chatter the last month or so on your relationship with Nike, and where that’s going. Can you give any clarity to that?” Woods replied: “I’m still wearing their product.” The journalist was then more direct, asking: "Is this the end of it, coming up?" However, Woods simply repeated his answer.

Another association with Greyson Clothiers and the duo is its sponsorship of Justin Thomas, who is a firm friend of Tiger's.

TaylorMade Golf has also been active on social media with regards to Woods Sr, with his appearance in its annual Christmas advert appearing imminent. The golf equipment manufacturer posted a message on X that read: “Return of the Mac…tomorrow” with the 47-year-old tagged in the accompanying image, which is apparently of the player wearing a Santa costume – a reference to his “Mac Daddy Santa” alias, which he introduced on Twitter (now X) seven years ago.

As for Charlie, it seems he could be in line for huge sponsorship money sooner rather than later. According to Sam Weber, the senior director of communications at NIL Platform Opendorse, he could agree an NIL contract, which would allow him to market his name, image and likeness, despite still being an amateur.

A year ago, he told Sportico: "He’s not a risk for advertisers because of his name recognition alone. That also applies to NIL patrons looking to influence the next generation of the sansabelt set, which is why Charlie could cash in even if he never plays pro golf.”

