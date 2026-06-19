Where Is The 2027 US Open?
The 2027 US Open comes from one of the world’s most iconic courses, where it will be held for the seventh time
In 2022, the USGA announced Pebble Beach would join Pinehurst No.2 and Oakmont as one of its anchor sites for the US Women’s Open and the US Open, meaning it would be guaranteed editions on a regular, long-term basis.
Sure enough, it hosted the US Women’s Open for the first time in 2023, with three more editions to come, while it is also guaranteed to host the US Open four times between now and 2044.
Unlike the US Women’s Open, the iconic California course has already hosted the US Open multiple times, with the Major scheduled to be held there for the seventh occasion in 2027.
The first time the US Open was held at the layout was in 1972, when Jack Nicklaus beat Bruce Crampton.
A decade later, it returned, where Nicklaus was the runner-up as Tom Watson triumphed.
Another 10 years passed before it hosted the US Open for the third time, in 1992. On that occasion, Tom Kite saw off the challenge of Jeff Sluman.
Pebble Beach was the setting for a record-breaking US Open in 2000, when Tiger Woods claimed the first of his three titles, beating Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jiminez by a staggering 15 strokes.
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In 2010, it was a far closer affair as Graeme McDowell edged out Gregory Havret by one at Pebble Beach, before Gary Woodland beat Justin Rose by the same margin in 2019.
The course, which is open to the public, needs little introduction to golf fans, thanks to several reasons.
One is the PGA Tour event that is held there annually, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Another is its breathtaking beauty, with the layout situated on California’s Monterey Peninsula and overlooking the Pacific’s rugged Carmel Bay.
It is also known for tricky holes with predominantly tiny greens, as well as another challenge being the winds that regularly whip in from the Pacific.
That can make several holes particularly daunting, not least one of the best par-3s in the world, the 106-yard seventh.
The eighth, ninth and 10th also feature the ocean to the right, while the famous 18th, with the Pacific all the way along the left, guarantees a challenging finish.
Given all of that, there’s little wonder the USGA designated Pebble Beach one of its anchor sites.
As a result, the US Open will also return to the course in 2032, 2037 and 2044.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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