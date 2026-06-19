Where Is The 2027 US Open?

In 2022, the USGA announced Pebble Beach would join Pinehurst No.2 and Oakmont as one of its anchor sites for the US Women’s Open and the US Open, meaning it would be guaranteed editions on a regular, long-term basis.

Sure enough, it hosted the US Women’s Open for the first time in 2023, with three more editions to come, while it is also guaranteed to host the US Open four times between now and 2044.

Unlike the US Women’s Open, the iconic California course has already hosted the US Open multiple times, with the Major scheduled to be held there for the seventh occasion in 2027.

The first time the US Open was held at the layout was in 1972, when Jack Nicklaus beat Bruce Crampton.

A decade later, it returned, where Nicklaus was the runner-up as Tom Watson triumphed.

Another 10 years passed before it hosted the US Open for the third time, in 1992. On that occasion, Tom Kite saw off the challenge of Jeff Sluman.

Pebble Beach was the setting for a record-breaking US Open in 2000, when Tiger Woods claimed the first of his three titles, beating Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jiminez by a staggering 15 strokes.

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In 2010, it was a far closer affair as Graeme McDowell edged out Gregory Havret by one at Pebble Beach, before Gary Woodland beat Justin Rose by the same margin in 2019.

Gary Woodland was the most recent player to win the US Open at Pebble Beach (Image credit: Getty Images)

The course, which is open to the public, needs little introduction to golf fans, thanks to several reasons.

One is the PGA Tour event that is held there annually, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Another is its breathtaking beauty, with the layout situated on California’s Monterey Peninsula and overlooking the Pacific’s rugged Carmel Bay.

It is also known for tricky holes with predominantly tiny greens, as well as another challenge being the winds that regularly whip in from the Pacific.

That can make several holes particularly daunting, not least one of the best par-3s in the world, the 106-yard seventh.

Pebble Beach's seventh is one of the best par-3s in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

The eighth, ninth and 10th also feature the ocean to the right, while the famous 18th, with the Pacific all the way along the left, guarantees a challenging finish.

Given all of that, there’s little wonder the USGA designated Pebble Beach one of its anchor sites.

As a result, the US Open will also return to the course in 2032, 2037 and 2044.