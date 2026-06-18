Which Courses Are On The US Open Rota?

Don't worry if you've missed out on tickets for this year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, New York, because you can start planning for next year, or that year after that.

In fact, the USGA has named most future US Open venues all the way up to 2051 - the only TBCs at the time of writing being 2043, '46 and '48.

If you're annoyed at having missed your chance this year, you'll have to wait another 10 years before America's national championship returns to the famous venue - unless of course it becomes so unplayable this week that it's removed from the rota.

We say rota, but the system used by the USGA is slightly different to the one adopted by The R&A for The Open.

Whereas The Open follows a more predictable rotation, the USGA takes its national championship to a select group of the country's most demanding layouts.

In 2026, Shinnecock hosts the US Open for the sixth time. It's the only venue to hold US Opens in three centuries (1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018 and 2026).

Golf fans will be familiar with most of the courses on the 'rota', for they all boast long and storied histories.

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Next year it's Pebble Beach Golf Links; the year after that Winged Foot; then Pinehurst Resort (No.2), with Merion hosting the 2030 edition.

Both Pebble Beach and Pinehurst (No.2) are scheduled to host the US Open four times over the next 25 years - and you'll spot a fair few other iconic layouts on the list below.

Which Courses Are Scheduled To Host The US Open?