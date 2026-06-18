Which Courses Are On The US Open Rota?
The USGA has already confirmed most of the venues up until 2051, with several famous courses set to host the US Open multiple times over the next 25 years
Don't worry if you've missed out on tickets for this year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, New York, because you can start planning for next year, or that year after that.
In fact, the USGA has named most future US Open venues all the way up to 2051 - the only TBCs at the time of writing being 2043, '46 and '48.
If you're annoyed at having missed your chance this year, you'll have to wait another 10 years before America's national championship returns to the famous venue - unless of course it becomes so unplayable this week that it's removed from the rota.
We say rota, but the system used by the USGA is slightly different to the one adopted by The R&A for The Open.
Whereas The Open follows a more predictable rotation, the USGA takes its national championship to a select group of the country's most demanding layouts.
In 2026, Shinnecock hosts the US Open for the sixth time. It's the only venue to hold US Opens in three centuries (1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018 and 2026).
Golf fans will be familiar with most of the courses on the 'rota', for they all boast long and storied histories.
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Next year it's Pebble Beach Golf Links; the year after that Winged Foot; then Pinehurst Resort (No.2), with Merion hosting the 2030 edition.
Both Pebble Beach and Pinehurst (No.2) are scheduled to host the US Open four times over the next 25 years - and you'll spot a fair few other iconic layouts on the list below.
Which Courses Are Scheduled To Host The US Open?
Year
Course
US State
2026
Shinnecock Hills
New York
2027
Pebble Beach Golf Links
California
2028
Winged Foot
New York
2029
Pinehurst Resort & CC (No.2)
North Carolina
2030
Merion
Pennsylvania
2031
Riviera Country Club
California
2032
Pebble Beach Golf Links
California
2033
Oakmont Country Club
Pennsylvania
2034
Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course)
Michigan
2035
Pinehurst Resort & CC (No.2)
North Carolina
2036
Shinnecock Hills
New York
2037
Pebble Beach Golf Links
California
2038
The Country Club
Massachusetts
2039
The Los Angeles Country Club
California
2040
Merion
Pennsylvania
2041
Pinehurst Resort & CC (No.2)
North Carolina
2042
Oakmont Country Club
Pennsylvania
2043
TBD
TBD
2044
Pebble Beach Golf Links
California
2045
Inverness Club
Ohio
2046
TBD
TBD
2047
Pinehurst Resort & CC (No.2)
North Carolina
2048
TBD
TBD
2049
Oakmont Country Club
Pennsylvania
2050
Merion
Pennsylvania
2051
Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course)
Michigan
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.
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