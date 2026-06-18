Which Courses Are On The US Open Rota?

The USGA has already confirmed most of the venues up until 2051, with several famous courses set to host the US Open multiple times over the next 25 years

Michael Weston's avatar
By
published
Payne Stewart statue at Pinehurst
The Payne Stewart memorial statue at Pinehurst, which is scheduled to host four more US Opens over the next quarter of a century
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't worry if you've missed out on tickets for this year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, New York, because you can start planning for next year, or that year after that.

In fact, the USGA has named most future US Open venues all the way up to 2051 - the only TBCs at the time of writing being 2043, '46 and '48.

If you're annoyed at having missed your chance this year, you'll have to wait another 10 years before America's national championship returns to the famous venue - unless of course it becomes so unplayable this week that it's removed from the rota.

We say rota, but the system used by the USGA is slightly different to the one adopted by The R&A for The Open.

Whereas The Open follows a more predictable rotation, the USGA takes its national championship to a select group of the country's most demanding layouts.

In 2026, Shinnecock hosts the US Open for the sixth time. It's the only venue to hold US Opens in three centuries (1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018 and 2026).

Golf fans will be familiar with most of the courses on the 'rota', for they all boast long and storied histories.

Next year it's Pebble Beach Golf Links; the year after that Winged Foot; then Pinehurst Resort (No.2), with Merion hosting the 2030 edition.

Both Pebble Beach and Pinehurst (No.2) are scheduled to host the US Open four times over the next 25 years - and you'll spot a fair few other iconic layouts on the list below.

Which Courses Are Scheduled To Host The US Open?

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Course

US State

2026

Shinnecock Hills

New York

2027

Pebble Beach Golf Links

California

2028

Winged Foot

New York

2029

Pinehurst Resort & CC (No.2)

North Carolina

2030

Merion

Pennsylvania

2031

Riviera Country Club

California

2032

Pebble Beach Golf Links

California

2033

Oakmont Country Club

Pennsylvania

2034

Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course)

Michigan

2035

Pinehurst Resort & CC (No.2)

North Carolina

2036

Shinnecock Hills

New York

2037

Pebble Beach Golf Links

California

2038

The Country Club

Massachusetts

2039

The Los Angeles Country Club

California

2040

Merion

Pennsylvania

2041

Pinehurst Resort & CC (No.2)

North Carolina

2042

Oakmont Country Club

Pennsylvania

2043

TBD

TBD

2044

Pebble Beach Golf Links

California

2045

Inverness Club

Ohio

2046

TBD

TBD

2047

Pinehurst Resort & CC (No.2)

North Carolina

2048

TBD

TBD

2049

Oakmont Country Club

Pennsylvania

2050

Merion

Pennsylvania

2051

Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course)

Michigan

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.