Who Are the Past Winners At Shinnecock Hills?
Ahead of the 2026 US Open, the Major had been held at the Long Island course five times. Here’s who has won at the layout
In 2026, the US Open heads to a course that, since 2018, has been tied with Merion and Olympic Club, for the number of editions hosted, with five.
Long Island’s Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is the oldest incorporated country club in the US. It was founded in 1891, and within five years, it had hosted the US Amateur, which was won by Scot HJ Whigham.
Other big events since have included the 1900 US Women’s Amateur, which Frances Griscom won, and the 1967 US Senior Amateur, where Ray Palmer won the title.
It was also the venue for the USA’s triumph over Great Britain & Ireland at the 1977 Walker Cup.
However, it will perhaps forever be most associated with the US Open.
In 2026, it will join Winged Foot, Pebble Beach and Oakland Hills as a six-time US Open venue, while it will host the Major for the seventh time in 2036.
But which other players have conquered the links-style layout, and in one of the biggest events in the game? Here are the details…
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James Foulis (1896)
Shinnecock Hills didn’t just host the US Amateur in 1896. That year, it also hosted the second edition of the US Open.
At the event, Scot James Foulis won his only Major title when he beat Horace Rawlins by three.
Back then, the US Open was held over just two rounds, with rounds of 78 and 74 proving enough for Foulis.
The tournament didn’t have anything like the prestige it has now in those days. In fact, it was considered secondary to the US Amateur at that time. There was also only a small field at the event, with just 35 starting and 28 completing all 36 holes.
Raymond Floyd (1986)
Ahead of the 2026 US Open, only five courses had hosted the Major more often than Shinnecock Hills, but it took a century for it to return after its debut.
In 1986, Raymond Floyd won his fourth and final Major title at the event, beating Chip Beck and Lanny Wadkins by two after finishing on one over.
Floyd began the final round trailing leader Greg Norman by three, but he saved his best round of the week until last with a 66.
Norman, meanwhile, slumped to a T12, although he wouldn't be denied his maiden Major title that year, winning The Open the following month.
Corey Pavin – US Open (1995)
In 1995, Shinnecock Hills hosted the US Open for the third time when Norman again held the 54-hole lead (along with Tom Lehman), before Corey Pavin won his one Major title.
On that occasion, Norman placed runner-up following a final round of 73.
However, that wasn’t enough to beat Pavin, whose 68 meant he finished even for the tournament for a two-shot win. Lehman was third on three over.
Retief Goosen – US Open (2004)
Retief Goosen claimed his second US Open title in the 2004 edition at Shinnecock Hills.
The South African began the final round leading by two over compatriot Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson.
In a windswept final round and tackling brutal course conditions, Goosen carded a one-over 71 to edge out Mickelson by two, despite being overtaken by the American in the closing stretch before a double-bogey at the 17th saw him fall back.
That was the third time Mickelson had finished runner-up at the US Open. Over two decades on, he has placed runner-up three more times without winning it, meaning it remains the one Major he needs to complete his career Grand Slam.
Brooks Koepka – US Open (2018)
Brooks Koepka entered the final round of the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills as one of four tied for the lead.
By the end of play, he had become the seventh player to win the title for the second consecutive year after beating Tommy Fleetwood by one with a final round of 68.
For Fleetwood, it was a case of “so near yet so far” after beginning the final round six back of Koepka before a 63 hauled him into contention.
To compound his agony, he missed an eight-foot putt at the 18th, which would have been enough for a playoff.
Year
Winner (score)
Runner-up
1896
James Foulis (152)
Horace Rawlins
1986
Raymond Floyd (-1)
Chip Beck, Lanny Wadkins
1995
Corey Pavin (E)
Greg Norman
2004
Retief Goosen (-4)
Phil Mickelson
2018
Brooks Koepka (+1)
Tommy Fleetwood
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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