Who Are the Past Winners At Shinnecock Hills?

In 2026, the US Open heads to a course that, since 2018, has been tied with Merion and Olympic Club, for the number of editions hosted, with five.

Long Island’s Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is the oldest incorporated country club in the US. It was founded in 1891, and within five years, it had hosted the US Amateur, which was won by Scot HJ Whigham.

Other big events since have included the 1900 US Women’s Amateur, which Frances Griscom won, and the 1967 US Senior Amateur, where Ray Palmer won the title.

It was also the venue for the USA’s triumph over Great Britain & Ireland at the 1977 Walker Cup.

However, it will perhaps forever be most associated with the US Open.

In 2026, it will join Winged Foot, Pebble Beach and Oakland Hills as a six-time US Open venue, while it will host the Major for the seventh time in 2036.

But which other players have conquered the links-style layout, and in one of the biggest events in the game? Here are the details…

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James Foulis (1896)

Shinnecock Hills didn’t just host the US Amateur in 1896. That year, it also hosted the second edition of the US Open.

At the event, Scot James Foulis won his only Major title when he beat Horace Rawlins by three.

Back then, the US Open was held over just two rounds, with rounds of 78 and 74 proving enough for Foulis.

The tournament didn’t have anything like the prestige it has now in those days. In fact, it was considered secondary to the US Amateur at that time. There was also only a small field at the event, with just 35 starting and 28 completing all 36 holes.

Raymond Floyd (1986)

Raymond Floyd won his final Major title at the 1986 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2026 US Open, only five courses had hosted the Major more often than Shinnecock Hills, but it took a century for it to return after its debut.

In 1986, Raymond Floyd won his fourth and final Major title at the event, beating Chip Beck and Lanny Wadkins by two after finishing on one over.

Floyd began the final round trailing leader Greg Norman by three, but he saved his best round of the week until last with a 66.

Norman, meanwhile, slumped to a T12, although he wouldn't be denied his maiden Major title that year, winning The Open the following month.

Corey Pavin – US Open (1995)

Corey Pavin won the US Open in 1995 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1995, Shinnecock Hills hosted the US Open for the third time when Norman again held the 54-hole lead (along with Tom Lehman), before Corey Pavin won his one Major title.

On that occasion, Norman placed runner-up following a final round of 73.

However, that wasn’t enough to beat Pavin, whose 68 meant he finished even for the tournament for a two-shot win. Lehman was third on three over.

Retief Goosen – US Open (2004)

Retief Goosen beat Phil Mickelson at Shinnecock Hills in 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Retief Goosen claimed his second US Open title in the 2004 edition at Shinnecock Hills.

The South African began the final round leading by two over compatriot Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson.

In a windswept final round and tackling brutal course conditions, Goosen carded a one-over 71 to edge out Mickelson by two, despite being overtaken by the American in the closing stretch before a double-bogey at the 17th saw him fall back.

That was the third time Mickelson had finished runner-up at the US Open. Over two decades on, he has placed runner-up three more times without winning it, meaning it remains the one Major he needs to complete his career Grand Slam.

Brooks Koepka – US Open (2018)

Brooks Koepka won the title for the second consecutive year in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka entered the final round of the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills as one of four tied for the lead.

By the end of play, he had become the seventh player to win the title for the second consecutive year after beating Tommy Fleetwood by one with a final round of 68.

For Fleetwood, it was a case of “so near yet so far” after beginning the final round six back of Koepka before a 63 hauled him into contention.

To compound his agony, he missed an eight-foot putt at the 18th, which would have been enough for a playoff.