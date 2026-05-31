Charles Schwab Challenge Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Going low on the PGA Tour is about to become an awful lot harder with the Memorial Tournament and the US Open on the horizon, so this week's test around Colonial Country Club might well serve as the perfect entry test.

The winning total has historically floated around the low teens, almost half what it was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week, but rarely dips towards the numbers required to claim the aforementioned pair of brutal championships coming up.

For the time being then, players will try to make the most of their opportunity to put plenty of red numbers on the board as they aim to follow Ben Griffin into the winner's circle in Forth Worth, Texas.

With one round to play, Eric Cole led the way on 12 under, with Ryan Gerard one behind him. Griffin, meanwhile, was still in with a chance of successfully defending his title, beginning the final round on six under.

Eric Cole had a one-shot lead with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever slips on the red plaid jacket and poses next to the latest motor vehicle on offer will be richly rewarded for their efforts, with the overall tournament purse having been increased by $400,000 since last year to $9.9 million.

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2026 will collect a prize money payout of almost $1.8 million (but they won't see anywhere near that much once all is said and done).

Ben Griffin poses with the trophy in front of a Land Rover and trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The runner-up should collect an initial payout of just over $1 million providing they finish second alone while the six-figure checks last all the way down to around 23rd place.

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As usual, there are FedEx Cup points and OWGR points on the line as well so the motivation to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible will remain for everyone still involved.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This article will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN