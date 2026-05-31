Charles Schwab Challenge Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Ben Griffin returned to defend his title at Colonial Country Club with a tournament purse worth $400,000 more than last year on the line

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Ben Griffin with his cheque after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going low on the PGA Tour is about to become an awful lot harder with the Memorial Tournament and the US Open on the horizon, so this week's test around Colonial Country Club might well serve as the perfect entry test.

The winning total has historically floated around the low teens, almost half what it was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week, but rarely dips towards the numbers required to claim the aforementioned pair of brutal championships coming up.

For the time being then, players will try to make the most of their opportunity to put plenty of red numbers on the board as they aim to follow Ben Griffin into the winner's circle in Forth Worth, Texas.

With one round to play, Eric Cole led the way on 12 under, with Ryan Gerard one behind him. Griffin, meanwhile, was still in with a chance of successfully defending his title, beginning the final round on six under.

Eric Cole at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Eric Cole had a one-shot lead with a round to play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever slips on the red plaid jacket and poses next to the latest motor vehicle on offer will be richly rewarded for their efforts, with the overall tournament purse having been increased by $400,000 since last year to $9.9 million.

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2026 will collect a prize money payout of almost $1.8 million (but they won't see anywhere near that much once all is said and done).

Ben Griffin poses with the trophy in front of a Land Rover and trophy

Ben Griffin poses with the trophy in front of a Land Rover and trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The runner-up should collect an initial payout of just over $1 million providing they finish second alone while the six-figure checks last all the way down to around 23rd place.

As usual, there are FedEx Cup points and OWGR points on the line as well so the motivation to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible will remain for everyone still involved.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This article will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,782,000

2nd

$1,079,100

3rd

$683,100

4th

$485,100

5th

$405,900

6th

$358,875

7th

$334,125

8th

$309,375

9th

$289,575

10th

$269,775

11th

$249,975

12th

$230,175

13th

$210,375

14th

$190,575

15th

$180,675

16th

$170,775

17th

$160,875

18th

$150,975

19th

$141,075

20th

$131,175

21st

$121,275

22nd

$111,375

23rd

$103,455

24th

$95,535

25th

$87,615

26th

$79,695

27th

$76,725

28th

$73,755

29th

$70,785

30th

$67,815

31st

$64,845

32nd

$61,875

33rd

$58,905

34th

$56,430

35th

$53,955

36th

$51,480

37th

$49,005

38th

$47,025

39th

$45,045

40th

$43,065

41st

$41,085

42nd

$39,105

43rd

$37,125

44th

$35,145

45th

$33,165

46th

$31,185

47th

$29,205

48th

$27,621

49th

$26,235

50th

$25,443

51st

$24,849

52nd

$24,255

53rd

$23,859

54th

$23,463

55th

$23,265

56th

$23,067

57th

$22,869

58th

$22,671

59th

$22,473

60th

$22,275

61st

$22,077

62nd

$21,879

63rd

$21,681

64th

$21,483

65th

$21,285

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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