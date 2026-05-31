Charles Schwab Challenge Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Ben Griffin returned to defend his title at Colonial Country Club with a tournament purse worth $400,000 more than last year on the line
Mike Hall
Going low on the PGA Tour is about to become an awful lot harder with the Memorial Tournament and the US Open on the horizon, so this week's test around Colonial Country Club might well serve as the perfect entry test.
The winning total has historically floated around the low teens, almost half what it was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week, but rarely dips towards the numbers required to claim the aforementioned pair of brutal championships coming up.
For the time being then, players will try to make the most of their opportunity to put plenty of red numbers on the board as they aim to follow Ben Griffin into the winner's circle in Forth Worth, Texas.
With one round to play, Eric Cole led the way on 12 under, with Ryan Gerard one behind him. Griffin, meanwhile, was still in with a chance of successfully defending his title, beginning the final round on six under.
Whoever slips on the red plaid jacket and poses next to the latest motor vehicle on offer will be richly rewarded for their efforts, with the overall tournament purse having been increased by $400,000 since last year to $9.9 million.
The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2026 will collect a prize money payout of almost $1.8 million (but they won't see anywhere near that much once all is said and done).
The runner-up should collect an initial payout of just over $1 million providing they finish second alone while the six-figure checks last all the way down to around 23rd place.
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As usual, there are FedEx Cup points and OWGR points on the line as well so the motivation to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible will remain for everyone still involved.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This article will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.
CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,782,000
2nd
$1,079,100
3rd
$683,100
4th
$485,100
5th
$405,900
6th
$358,875
7th
$334,125
8th
$309,375
9th
$289,575
10th
$269,775
11th
$249,975
12th
$230,175
13th
$210,375
14th
$190,575
15th
$180,675
16th
$170,775
17th
$160,875
18th
$150,975
19th
$141,075
20th
$131,175
21st
$121,275
22nd
$111,375
23rd
$103,455
24th
$95,535
25th
$87,615
26th
$79,695
27th
$76,725
28th
$73,755
29th
$70,785
30th
$67,815
31st
$64,845
32nd
$61,875
33rd
$58,905
34th
$56,430
35th
$53,955
36th
$51,480
37th
$49,005
38th
$47,025
39th
$45,045
40th
$43,065
41st
$41,085
42nd
$39,105
43rd
$37,125
44th
$35,145
45th
$33,165
46th
$31,185
47th
$29,205
48th
$27,621
49th
$26,235
50th
$25,443
51st
$24,849
52nd
$24,255
53rd
$23,859
54th
$23,463
55th
$23,265
56th
$23,067
57th
$22,869
58th
$22,671
59th
$22,473
60th
$22,275
61st
$22,077
62nd
$21,879
63rd
$21,681
64th
$21,483
65th
$21,285
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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