What Times Does Tiger Woods Tee Off On Friday At The Genesis Invitational?

Tiger Woods got off to a solid start in his return to the PGA Tour on Thursday, although a final hole shank dropped him back to one-over-par for the day as he signed for a 72.

Woods mixed five birdies with six bogeys in round one at Riviera, where he hit 10/18 GIRs and managed to scramble for par just twice from his eight missed greens.

"A lot of good and a lot of indifferent. It was one or the other," he said after his round, revealing he had been struggling with back spasms towards the end.

"I don't know how many pars I had, wasn't many. I was either making birdies or bogeys and just never really got anything consistent going today. I struggled with the speed of the greens. I couldn't believe how fast they were today even though I made a couple. I ran a bunch by the hole today, it was very stressful."

Woods once again goes out with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in round two, with the three ball out in the penultimate group at 11.54am local time. That's 2.54pm ET and 7.54pm GMT, with Woods set to have some work to do on Friday afternoon to make the Genesis Invitational cut - which will see the top 50 and ties go through to the weekend, as well as those within 10 strokes of the lead.

Tiger Woods tee time Friday:

Local time (PT): 11.54am

11.54am ET: 2.54pm

2.54pm GMT: 7.54pm

Tiger Woods round one score: