What Times Does Tiger Woods Tee Off On Friday At The Genesis Invitational?
Woods goes off at 11.54am local time on Friday at Riviera
Tiger Woods got off to a solid start in his return to the PGA Tour on Thursday, although a final hole shank dropped him back to one-over-par for the day as he signed for a 72.
Woods mixed five birdies with six bogeys in round one at Riviera, where he hit 10/18 GIRs and managed to scramble for par just twice from his eight missed greens.
"A lot of good and a lot of indifferent. It was one or the other," he said after his round, revealing he had been struggling with back spasms towards the end.
"I don't know how many pars I had, wasn't many. I was either making birdies or bogeys and just never really got anything consistent going today. I struggled with the speed of the greens. I couldn't believe how fast they were today even though I made a couple. I ran a bunch by the hole today, it was very stressful."
Woods once again goes out with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in round two, with the three ball out in the penultimate group at 11.54am local time. That's 2.54pm ET and 7.54pm GMT, with Woods set to have some work to do on Friday afternoon to make the Genesis Invitational cut - which will see the top 50 and ties go through to the weekend, as well as those within 10 strokes of the lead.
Tiger Woods tee time Friday:
- Local time (PT): 11.54am
- ET: 2.54pm
- GMT: 7.54pm
Tiger Woods round one score:
- 72 (+1), T49th
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
Rory McIlroy Comes Apart On Closing Stretch To Fall Back At Genesis Invitational
The four-time Major winner played his last four holes in five-over-par to leave work to be done to make the cut on Friday
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 10 Most Misunderstood Golf Rules
Golfers get some Rules wrong more than others whether through misunderstanding or clubhouse myth. We run down our 10 most misunderstood golf rules...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published