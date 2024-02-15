Is There A Cut At The Genesis Invitational?

The Genesis Invitational is the third of the PGA Tour's new Signature Events to be played in 2024 - and it's the only one to feature a cut so far.

The first Signature event came right at the start of the year in Hawaii at The Sentry, with the second coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All eight of the 'Signature' tournaments feature smaller fields and boosted prize funds, and, in some cases, no cuts.

There have traditionally been some PGA Tour-sanctioned events without cuts, like the World Golf Championships that are now defunct, but the introduction of more no-cut events was a controversial move from the tour and one that was seen as imitating its new rival, LIV Golf, which also operates no-cut, small field events.

“I certainly am pushing for my event to have a cut," Tiger Woods said last year while discussions about cuts was taking place. "I think that maybe the player-hosted events may have cuts."

The TV networks and organizers aren't the biggest fans of them due to the potential of the big names missing out on the weekend and not being there for fans to watch both on-site and on TV. That's also a key reason why there's no match play on tour anymore - because it risks the big names not being there on Sunday.

“It keeps the stars there for four days," Rory McIlroy said on the proposals for more no-cut events at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"You ask Mastercard or whoever it is to pay $20 million for a golf event, they want to see the stars at the weekend. They want a guarantee that the stars are there. So, if that’s what needs to happen, then that’s what happens.”

Cuts are very popular among golf fans, as they ensure entertainment on a Friday afternoon as players battle to make their way into the weekend and, crucially, pick up a pay check. They're also an historic feature of the game and part of the legacy within the professional golf world.

It's why three of the Signature Events have kept them this year, with this week's Genesis Invitational - hosted by Tiger Woods - one of them.

The Genesis is one of three 'Invitationals' on the PGA Tour along with Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament and the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. All three have kept their cuts, while the other Signature Events - the Sentry, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Traveler Championship - will go ahead without cuts.

What is the cut rule at the Genesis Invitational?

The Genesis Invitational's cut mark will come after 36 holes and see the top 50 players and ties making it through to the weekend.

Any players outside of the top 50 and ties but within ten strokes will also make it through to the final two rounds, meaning there could be much more than 50 players through and only around 15-20 going home early.

Genesis Invitational field size

This week's Genesis Invitational field size is 70 players.