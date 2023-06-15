Rickie Fowler Makes Putter Tweak Ahead Of Historic US Open 62
Fowler changed both his grip pressure and the length of his putter prior to his superb round of 62 at LACC
Coming into the US Open, players have been adapting and changing their golf bags to prepare for the difficult conditions that Los Angeles Country Club could throw up. In the case of Rickie Fowler, the move proved pivotal, with the American firing the first 62 in US Open history.
Already we have seen gear changes and, for Fowler, the key difference has been in the putter. Well, when we say difference, what we mean is 1/8th of an inch and a change in grip pressure, with the minute tweak meaning Fowler needed just 25 putts on Thursday during his opening round.
First reported by GolfWRX, Fowler stated: "The tweak was, I worked on some stuff with grip pressure and how I was holding the putter. It allowed me and the putter to do its thing and I wasn't getting in the way of it swinging. Then, earlier this week, I did take an eight-of-an-inch off.
"I had buzzed the top of the grip at one point a few weeks back because, with the length of the putter it will clip, whether it's the belt buckle, or if I have a sweatshirt on, it can clip the clothing a little bit. So I took an eight-of-an-inch off and it gave me a little more clearance. A lot of it though was more working on grip pressure and letting the putter swing."
Obviously the changes worked for Fowler, who ranks 14th in putting average for the 2022/23 PGA Tour season. The 34-year-old also ranks highly in a number of different putting departments, with his Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter proving to be an excellent addition to his 2023 golf bag.
Fowler's round of 62 is tied for the lowest round in men's Major history, with 10 birdies and two bogeys meaning he signed for an eight-under round at LACC. His record though didn't last long as, just 30 minutes later, Xander Schauffele also matched his fellow countryman.
Schauffele, who currently ranks sixth in the world and is also looking for his first Major victory, carded eight birdies and 10 pars as he took Los Angeles Country Club apart in devastating fashion. Such was the performance of the duo, they are currently five shots clear of those in third place.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
