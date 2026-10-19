6 Tour Players To Win With Broomstick Putters In 2026

Broomstick putters continue to be used on the professional circuits, with the idea behind them to help create a more fluid stroke to eliminate the dreaded yips.

They've been around since roughly the 1980s and, during that time, have earned many big wins, including The Masters in 2013, when Adam Scott used his Scotty Cameron to claim a Green Jacket.

Scott used a 49-inch Scotty Cameron Futura X prototype to win at Augusta National in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, just a few years after Scott's victory, golf's governing bodies introduced a rule change that impacted the broomstick putter, as players were now no longer allowed to anchor it in the stroke.

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Under Rule 14-1b, it "prohibits strokes made with the club or a hand gripping the club held directly against the player’s body or with a forearm held against the body to establish an anchor point that indirectly anchors the club."

It meant numerous players had to change their putting set-up but, in 2026, the broomstick putter still remains prominent, earning multiple wins worldwide on a number of Tours.

Minjee Lee claimed the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship using a broomstick putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

We, at Golf Monthly, were interested to find out how many broomstick putters had won in 2026, and you can check out the full results below...

PGA Tour

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Just one player had a broomstick putter in play for a victory during the 2026 PGA Tour season, as Akshay Bhatia used an Odyssey Jailbird 380 to claim the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

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The putter measures 44-inches, and Bhatia introduced a broomstick putter to his set-up in around 2023, with it remaining ever since, as he claimed three PGA Tour wins over a three year period.

Along with the broomstick putter, there have been wins for multiple mallets and blades, as well as zero-torque models, specifically JJ Spaun, who had a L.A.B Golf DF3 in the bag for his Valero Texas Open win.

DP World Tour

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Arguably, the biggest success story on the DP World Tour in 2026 has been Eugenio Chacarra, who has earned three wins on the circuit to, currently, lead the Race to Dubai standings just one event out from the Playoffs.

At the start of 2026, the Spaniard was using a PXG Apache Battle Ready II broomstick putter, with it earning wins at the KLM Open and Open d'Italia.

In late August, he changed to a TaylorMade Spider Tour S, which picked up a win at the DP World India Championship.

Chacarra wasn't the only player tasting success with a broomstick putter, as Dan Bradbury earned honors at the Joburg Open, while Bernd Wiesberger claimed the Volvo China Open the following month.

Bradbury's putter of choice was a broomstick Ping PLD Oslo XL Proto, while Wiesberger's was an Odyssey Square 2 Square Tri-Hot Jailbird ZT.

PGA Tour Champions

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Two Major winners have earned victories on the PGA Tour Champions circuit while using a broomstick putter in 2026.

At the SAS Championship, Vijay Singh claimed his sixth Champions Tour win with a L.A.B Golf DF3 broomstick putter in play.

Darren Clarke, who picked up the American Family Insurance Championship alongside Ben Crane, also had a L.A.B Golf broomstick in the bag, specifically a MEZZ.1 Max.

LPGA Tour

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As of writing, no players on the LPGA Tour have earned victories with a broomstick putter in hand, but there have been some notable results.

Yealimi Noh, who led the AIG Women's Open for a considerable amount of time, finished that Major in third, while the American also earned victory on the LPGA Tour last year with a broomstick putter in the bag.

She wasn't the only one to win with that style of putter, as Minjee Lee wrapped up the KPMG Women's PGA Championship using an Odyssey Jailbird flatstick. It was her third Major crown of her career.

LIV Golf

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Like the LPGA Tour, there have been no broomstick putter winners on the LIV Golf League in 2026, with only a handful of names using the style of putter.

Sergio Garcia has only recently started experimenting with the broomstick this season, while Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel also use the method of putting in their games.

Broomstick Putter Wins On The Major Tours In 2026