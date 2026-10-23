Scheffler v Woods v McIlroy – Who Is Statistically The Best Ball-Striker?

When it comes to considering results in the men’s professional game, Tiger Woods is clearly ahead of both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. He has 82 PGA Tour titles to his name, including 15 Majors. He’s won a total of 110 professional tournaments.

McIlroy has claimed 30 PGA Tour titles, six Majors and a total of 45 wins as a pro. Scheffler has 22 PGA Tour wins, four Majors and 27 pro wins in total.

Okay, Jack has more Majors, but, for me, Woods is the greatest winner in the history of the men’s game. He was quite simply a machine in his prime. But has he been the best ball-striker? Others would certainly have a claim to that title.

I once watched Sandy Lyle hit 25 3-woods on the driving range at Carnoustie. I’ve never seen better ball-striking than that.

Hogan, Nelson, Nicklaus, Snead – all were famous as amazing strikers of the golf ball.

What about Moe Norman, the Canadian with the unusual action who hit every ball arrow straight and only went out of bounds once in his career?

So, Woods has stiff competition. And what about the two best in the modern game, Scheffler and McIlroy – what do the statistics say about their ball striking in comparison to Tiger?

Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler (Image credit: Getty Images)

Well, through the 2026 season, Scottie Scheffler has led the ball striking statistics category on the PGA Tour. That category adds a player’s ranking in the total driving category (that’s distance combined with accuracy) to their ranking in the greens in regulation (GIR) category to give a total, ball striking value.

In 2026, Scottie’s value is 9 – seventh in driving, second in GIR.

Rory McIlroy is way down in 56th on the ranking with a value of 117 – 62nd in total driving and 55th in GIR. Rory hits it miles off the tee, but he doesn’t hit it very straight.

Over the last five seasons, McIlroy has ranked 9th, 59th, 62nd, 78th then 56th in the ball- striking category. Scheffler has been 4th, 3rd, 1st, 6th and 1st.

Using the criteria the PGA Tour use to define ball-striking, Scheffler blows Rory out of the water.

And Tiger? Well, let’s consider him at his best, say the five years from 2000-2004. During that period, Woods ranked 1st, 12th, 2nd and 27th, 61st. In fact, if you look back through the years, Woods has only once led the ball-striking stat – his amazing 2000 season.

Scheffler has to take it on those stats alone.

Rory is a great ball striker (Image credit: Getty Images)

But is that the right way to define ball striking? Simply by the results? Surely the purity of the strike, the quality of and control over the ball flight and the sound at impact must be taken into account?

That’s a little more difficult to quantify. Smash factor gives a good indication – a measure of how efficient you are at transferring energy from the clubhead into the ball. It is calculated by dividing the ball speed by the clubhead speed.

Rory has a smash factor of 1.508 with a driver and keeps it at up to 1.5 with his longer irons – he has had shots measured with a 7-iron where he recorded 1.50.

Scheffler is well down on smash factor – he has an average with the driver of 1.4878. With a 7-iron, he’s been measured at 1.43.

Tiger was using different equipment in his prime and launch data didn’t exist at the time of his legendary 2000 season. There are records, though, of him testing at the Nike facility where he was recorded as hitting an iron with a smash factor of 1.50.

When it comes to smash factor, it would go to either Rory or Tiger.

When one considers pure control of the golf ball, I think Tiger has to win. In terms of his ability to shape the ball, control the flight and move it both ways, not many in the history of the game could match Tiger.

In my opinion, Tiger is the best ball-striker of the three. I once saw him hit a stinger 2-iron, again at Carnoustie, that was the most purely struck golf shot I have ever witnessed.

The stats on ball-striking and smash factor may favour Scheffler and McIlroy, but for me, in terms of the sound, quality of impact and control of ball flight, Tiger Woods was in a league of his own.