10 Things You Didn't Know About Ben Kohles
1. Ben Kohles was born 24th February 1990 in Dallas, Texas
2. At the age of 10, he moved to Cary, North Carolina, but claims he is still a Texan at heart
3. Unlike most professionals, he didn't take up golf until he was 15 and did not try out for his high school golf team as a freshman
4. Eventually, he played college golf at the University of Virginia, winning five events and becoming a three-time All-American and ACC Player of the Year twice
5. He is a big bowling fan and has occasionally achieved scores of over 200
6. Turning professional in 2012, he won the first event he entered, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour)
7. Following his win on debut, Kohles then won the following week at the Cox Classic, shooting a final round 62 to take the title by three shots. He became the first player in the history of the tour to win both of the first two tournaments he played.
8. Claiming a PGA Tour card, the American dropped to the PGA Tour Latinoamérica circuit in 2016 and, in 2023, he claimed back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour wins to finish No. 1 in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
9. His bucket list includes skydiving and driving a race car, with his dream foursome including his father, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods
10. In mid-December 2019, he married his wife, Lindsey Kohles
