What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Presidents Cup
There were some notable performances in the 12 singles matches on Sunday, as the American side claimed an 18.5-11.5 victory at the Presidents Cup
Despite copious amounts of drama and a few incidents on Thursday - Saturday, the singles of the Presidents Cup on Sunday didn't provide as much tension as fans would have liked, with the US side claiming a comfortable 18.5-11.5 victory.
Leading 11-7 going into Sunday, US captain Jim Furyk put out his best players early and, during the singles, it was the mid-order that did the damage, with the US side picking up 4.5 points from the first six matches.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Although the International side did battle on, with the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners and Christiaan Bezuidenhout claiming wins, their efforts were in vain, as the US ran out as comfortable winners.
Going out first, Xander Schauffele never looked phased against Jason Day as he picked up a 4&3 win for the Americans. In the next game, Sam Burns remained the only player undefeated at the 2024 Presidents Cup, as the 28-year-old tied his game against Tom Kim.
As mentioned, International star Matsuyama won his match against World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, but the US side then secured the next three games on the bounce. Fittingly, it was US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, who claimed the winning point, as he defeated Si Woo Kim 1-up.
In the remaining games, Conners defeated American Tony Finau, whilst there was nothing to separate Wyndham Clark/Min Woo Lee and Sahith Theegala/Byeong Hun An's matches, with both finishing tied.
As for the last games, Collin Morikawa produced his fourth point of the week in a 2&1 win over Adam Scott, with Bezuidenhout and Max Homa both picking up 2&1 victories and a point each for their teams.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below, we have taken a look at the results, as well as what all 24 men would have shot if the singles were done on gross play, with Schauffele, Cantlay and Homa the real stand-outs.
Team USA
|Player
|Score/Opponent
|Holes Played
|Gross Score
|Xander Schauffele
|Won 4&3 - Jason Day
|15
|-7
|Sam Burns
|Tied - Tom Kim
|18
|-2
|Scottie Scheffler
|Lost 1-down - Hideki Matsuyama
|18
|-2
|Russell Henley
|Won 3&2 - Sungjae Im
|16
|-4
|Patrick Cantlay
|Won 3&1 - Taylor Pendrith
|17
|-7
|Keegan Bradley
|Won 1-up - Si Woo Kim
|18
|-4
|Tony Finau
|Lost 5&3 - Corey Conners
|15
|+2
|Wyndham Clark
|Tied - Min Woo Lee
|18
|-2
|Sahith Theegala
|Tied - Byeong Hun An
|18
|-3
|Collin Morikawa
|Won 2&1 - Adam Scott
|17
|-3
|Brian Harman
|Lost 2&1 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|17
|E
|Max Homa
|Won 2&1 - Mackenzie Hughes
|17
|-6
Team International
|Player
|Score/Opponent
|Holes Played
|Gross Score
|Jason Day
|Lost 4&3 - Xander Schauffele
|15
|-3
|Tom Kim
|Tie - Sam Burns
|18
|-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Won 1-up - Scottie Scheffler
|18
|-3
|Sungjae Im
|Lost 3&2 - Russell Henley
|16
|-1
|Taylor Pendrith
|Lost 3&1 - Patrick Cantlay
|17
|-3
|Si Woo Kim
|Lost 1-down - Keegan Bradley
|18
|-2
|Corey Conners
|Won 5&3 - Tony Finau
|15
|-4
|Min Woo Lee
|Tied - Wyndham Clark
|18
|+1
|Byeong Hun An
|Tied - Sahith Theegala
|18
|-3
|Adam Scott
|Lost 2&1 - Collin Morikawa
|17
|-1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Won 2&1 - Brian Harman
|17
|-2
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Lost 2&1 - Max Homa
|17
|-2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Presidents Cup Results 2024: All 30 Match-Ups At Royal Montreal
A total of 30 matches took place over four days of action, with the 12-man American side claiming a 10th straight Presidents Cup victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
3 Ways To Strengthen The International Team And Make The Presidents Cup More Competitive
USA just won the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in a row. What can be done to make it more competitive?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Presidents Cup Results 2024: All 30 Match-Ups At Royal Montreal
A total of 30 matches took place over four days of action, with the 12-man American side claiming a 10th straight Presidents Cup victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
3 Ways To Strengthen The International Team And Make The Presidents Cup More Competitive
USA just won the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in a row. What can be done to make it more competitive?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Justin Thomas Weighs In On Presidents Cup Antics And Admits It 'Kills' Him Watching From Home
The American has given his thoughts on the 2024 Presidents Cup on X, including how difficult it has been for him to watch it, rather than play in it
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Nighty Night' - Wyndham Clark Mocks Si Woo Kim After Presidents Cup Celebration
Moments after Si Woo Kim's missed putt sealed a 1up win for the final US pairing, Clark copied the Korean's earlier celebration on the edge of the 18th green
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Mike Weir's Bold Presidents Cup Call Backfired On Day 3
Mike Weir chose the same pairings for both sessions on day 3, opting to sit out four players as the Internationals lost 6-2 on Saturday
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I Could Hear Some Players Cursing At Us' - Tom Kim Accuses US Team Of Bad Sportsmanship During Another Prickly Presidents Cup Session
Saturday's foursomes session featured more tension between the teams as Kim claimed he heard some inflammatory comments from the American sideline
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Presidents Cup Sunday Singles Tee Times And Matches
Scottie Scheffler takes on Hideki Matsuyama in one of the standout matches in the all-important Sunday singles in the Presidents Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Are Undefeated At The 2024 Presidents Cup?
All 24 players have featured in the four pairs sessions and, with the Sunday singles to go, just one player remains undefeated going into the final round at the Presidents Cup
By Matt Cradock Published