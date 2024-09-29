What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Presidents Cup

There were some notable performances in the 12 singles matches on Sunday, as the American side claimed an 18.5-11.5 victory at the Presidents Cup

Despite copious amounts of drama and a few incidents on Thursday - Saturday, the singles of the Presidents Cup on Sunday didn't provide as much tension as fans would have liked, with the US side claiming a comfortable 18.5-11.5 victory.

Leading 11-7 going into Sunday, US captain Jim Furyk put out his best players early and, during the singles, it was the mid-order that did the damage, with the US side picking  up 4.5 points from the first six matches.

Although the International side did battle on, with the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners and Christiaan Bezuidenhout claiming wins, their efforts were in vain, as the US ran out as comfortable winners.

Going out first, Xander Schauffele never looked phased against Jason Day as he picked up a 4&3 win for the Americans. In the next game, Sam Burns remained the only player undefeated at the 2024 Presidents Cup, as the 28-year-old tied his game against Tom Kim.

As mentioned, International star Matsuyama won his match against World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, but the US side then secured the next three games on the bounce. Fittingly, it was US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, who claimed the winning point, as he defeated Si Woo Kim 1-up.

Xander Schauffele enjoys USA's Presidents Cup win

Schauffele set the tone for the US side on Sunday after his 4&3 win

In the remaining games, Conners defeated American Tony Finau, whilst there was nothing to separate Wyndham Clark/Min Woo Lee and Sahith Theegala/Byeong Hun An's matches, with both finishing tied.

As for the last games, Collin Morikawa produced his fourth point of the week in a 2&1 win over Adam Scott, with Bezuidenhout and Max Homa both picking up 2&1 victories and a point each for their teams.

Below, we have taken a look at the results, as well as what all 24 men would have shot if the singles were done on gross play, with Schauffele, Cantlay and Homa the real stand-outs. 

Team USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerScore/OpponentHoles PlayedGross Score
Xander SchauffeleWon 4&3 - Jason Day15-7
Sam BurnsTied - Tom Kim18-2
Scottie SchefflerLost 1-down - Hideki Matsuyama18-2
Russell HenleyWon 3&2 - Sungjae Im16-4
Patrick CantlayWon 3&1 - Taylor Pendrith17-7
Keegan BradleyWon 1-up - Si Woo Kim18-4
Tony FinauLost 5&3 - Corey Conners15+2
Wyndham ClarkTied - Min Woo Lee18-2
Sahith TheegalaTied - Byeong Hun An18-3
Collin MorikawaWon 2&1 - Adam Scott17-3
Brian HarmanLost 2&1 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout17E
Max HomaWon 2&1 - Mackenzie Hughes17-6

Team International 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerScore/OpponentHoles PlayedGross Score
Jason DayLost 4&3 - Xander Schauffele15-3
Tom KimTie - Sam Burns18-1
Hideki MatsuyamaWon 1-up - Scottie Scheffler18-3
Sungjae ImLost 3&2 - Russell Henley16-1
Taylor PendrithLost 3&1 - Patrick Cantlay17-3
Si Woo KimLost 1-down - Keegan Bradley18-2
Corey ConnersWon 5&3 - Tony Finau15-4
Min Woo LeeTied - Wyndham Clark18+1
Byeong Hun AnTied - Sahith Theegala18-3
Adam ScottLost 2&1 - Collin Morikawa17-1
Christiaan BezuidenhoutWon 2&1 - Brian Harman17-2
Mackenzie HughesLost 2&1 - Max Homa17-2
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

