What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Presidents Cup

Despite copious amounts of drama and a few incidents on Thursday - Saturday, the singles of the Presidents Cup on Sunday didn't provide as much tension as fans would have liked, with the US side claiming a comfortable 18.5-11.5 victory.

Leading 11-7 going into Sunday, US captain Jim Furyk put out his best players early and, during the singles, it was the mid-order that did the damage, with the US side picking up 4.5 points from the first six matches.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Although the International side did battle on, with the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners and Christiaan Bezuidenhout claiming wins, their efforts were in vain, as the US ran out as comfortable winners.

Going out first, Xander Schauffele never looked phased against Jason Day as he picked up a 4&3 win for the Americans. In the next game, Sam Burns remained the only player undefeated at the 2024 Presidents Cup, as the 28-year-old tied his game against Tom Kim.

As mentioned, International star Matsuyama won his match against World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, but the US side then secured the next three games on the bounce. Fittingly, it was US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, who claimed the winning point, as he defeated Si Woo Kim 1-up.

Schauffele set the tone for the US side on Sunday after his 4&3 win (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the remaining games, Conners defeated American Tony Finau, whilst there was nothing to separate Wyndham Clark/Min Woo Lee and Sahith Theegala/Byeong Hun An's matches, with both finishing tied.

As for the last games, Collin Morikawa produced his fourth point of the week in a 2&1 win over Adam Scott, with Bezuidenhout and Max Homa both picking up 2&1 victories and a point each for their teams.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below, we have taken a look at the results, as well as what all 24 men would have shot if the singles were done on gross play, with Schauffele, Cantlay and Homa the real stand-outs.

Team USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Score/Opponent Holes Played Gross Score Xander Schauffele Won 4&3 - Jason Day 15 -7 Sam Burns Tied - Tom Kim 18 -2 Scottie Scheffler Lost 1-down - Hideki Matsuyama 18 -2 Russell Henley Won 3&2 - Sungjae Im 16 -4 Patrick Cantlay Won 3&1 - Taylor Pendrith 17 -7 Keegan Bradley Won 1-up - Si Woo Kim 18 -4 Tony Finau Lost 5&3 - Corey Conners 15 +2 Wyndham Clark Tied - Min Woo Lee 18 -2 Sahith Theegala Tied - Byeong Hun An 18 -3 Collin Morikawa Won 2&1 - Adam Scott 17 -3 Brian Harman Lost 2&1 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout 17 E Max Homa Won 2&1 - Mackenzie Hughes 17 -6

Team International