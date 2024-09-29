3 Ways To Strengthen The International Team And Make The Presidents Cup More Competitive
USA just won the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in a row. What can be done to make it more competitive?
USA won its 10th consecutive Presidents Cup and discussion will inevitably now turn to what needs to be done to make the USA vs Internationals match more competitive.
The Internationals have won just one of the 15 editions, with their one and only victory coming 26 years ago in 1998. The 2003 edition was tied and there have been multiple close calls; 16-14 in 2019, 15.5-14.5 in 2015 and 16.5-15.5 in 1996.
Overall, though, the Internationals' record does not make for good reading, so what could be done to make the match more competitive in future editions?
We discuss some potential options...
Mixed event
The most common call to make the Presidents Cup more competitive would be for it to be a mixed competition and involve the best players from the LPGA Tour. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis recently suggested just that.
This would seriously improve the Internationals, who would be able to call upon an extremely strong pool of players including the likes of Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green, Amy Yang, Minjee Lee, Yuka Saso, Nasa Hataoka and Atthaya Thitikul.
This seems unlikely, though, as the Presidents Cup is run exclusively by the PGA Tour. It would also raise difficult format changes as to whether the event was made up of 12-person teams or raised to 16 or 20.
LIV Golfers
Jim Furyk was without US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka but introducing LIV Golfers would undoubtedly help the Internationals' cause more.
Cameron Smith would come back into the side, as would Joaquin Niemann and potentially a number of others like Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester.
This is probably the most likely outcome, as the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF continue to negotiate over a deal.
Europeans
On the face of it, this sounds silly - but hear me out.
The Presidents Cup was designed to help grow the PGA Tour worldwide and also grow the profiles of its international players. Europeans are international players.
Yes, they have their chance to play the Americans in the Ryder Cup, but the Americans also play in that, too.
Adding Europeans, like Rory McIlroy, would increase the Internationals' chances of winning and also help grow the profile of the cup. Here's a way of potentially deciding the International team:
- 2 from Europe
- 2 from the Americas
- 2 from Africa
- 2 from Asia
- 2 from Australasia
- 2 wildcards from any international country
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
