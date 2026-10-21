Kyle Berkshire Smashes New World Record Long Drive
The big-hitting American surpassed his previous 579 yard record, as Berkshire produced a drive that measured nearly a third of a mile
The professionals may hit the golf ball far, but none are able to keep up with four-time World Long Drive Championship winner, Kyle Berkshire.
Claiming the title in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, the American is famed for his success with the driver and, just recently, he has set himself the target of striking a tee shot 600 yards!
Yes, you read that correctly, Berkshire has set a goal of hitting a driver 600 yards or, in other terms, around a third of a mile.
Already, the four-time World Champion holds the record for the longest drive at 579.63 yards but, as a video posted to his YouTube and social media channels show, he has managed to beat his own record by nearly 10 yards.
Posting to his social media pages, Berkshire uploaded a video where he is seen pounding a drive 588.3 yards, with the caption reading: "This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my career."
He added: "I pushed my world record drive from 579.6 yards to 588.3 yards.
"The amount of work and training it took to push the bar another 9 yards is hard to put into words, but it was worth all the pain, sweat, and tears to get it done.
"I have so many amazing people in my corner pushing me to be at my best, and I feel so fortunate to be in a position to show what’s possible in a sport I love.
"I have spent the last decade pushing the limits of what’s physically possible with a golf club, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. 600 yards, here we come!"
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The attempt took place at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins, Wyoming, which just so happened to be the venue of Berkshire's previous record drive of 579.6.
In the 56 minute video on his YouTube channel, Berkshire hit a total of 335 golf balls which, when you consider he was consistently at over 150mph clubhead speed, is quite freakish.
After wrapping up the tee shots, it took nearly five minutes for Berkshire to get to his 588 yard drive in a cart and, although he didn't reach the 600 yard target, he is determined to hit the magic number.
"We're not stopping until we hit 600," Berkshire states at the end of the video. "It's in the tank and we're going to do it. That number will fall."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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