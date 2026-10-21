Kyle Berkshire Smashes New World Record Long Drive

The professionals may hit the golf ball far, but none are able to keep up with four-time World Long Drive Championship winner, Kyle Berkshire.

Claiming the title in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, the American is famed for his success with the driver and, just recently, he has set himself the target of striking a tee shot 600 yards!

Berkshire during the 2023 World Long Drive Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, you read that correctly, Berkshire has set a goal of hitting a driver 600 yards or, in other terms, around a third of a mile.

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Already, the four-time World Champion holds the record for the longest drive at 579.63 yards but, as a video posted to his YouTube and social media channels show, he has managed to beat his own record by nearly 10 yards.

Posting to his social media pages, Berkshire uploaded a video where he is seen pounding a drive 588.3 yards, with the caption reading: "This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my career."

He added: "I pushed my world record drive from 579.6 yards to 588.3 yards.

"The amount of work and training it took to push the bar another 9 yards is hard to put into words, but it was worth all the pain, sweat, and tears to get it done.



"I have so many amazing people in my corner pushing me to be at my best, and I feel so fortunate to be in a position to show what’s possible in a sport I love.



"I have spent the last decade pushing the limits of what’s physically possible with a golf club, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. 600 yards, here we come!"

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Berkshire has featured in multiple pro-am events, including the Creator Classic and Internet Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

The attempt took place at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins, Wyoming, which just so happened to be the venue of Berkshire's previous record drive of 579.6.

In the 56 minute video on his YouTube channel, Berkshire hit a total of 335 golf balls which, when you consider he was consistently at over 150mph clubhead speed, is quite freakish.

After wrapping up the tee shots, it took nearly five minutes for Berkshire to get to his 588 yard drive in a cart and, although he didn't reach the 600 yard target, he is determined to hit the magic number.

"We're not stopping until we hit 600," Berkshire states at the end of the video. "It's in the tank and we're going to do it. That number will fall."