Webb Simpson Denies PGA Tour Board Members 'Uncomfortable' With Rory McIlroy Return
The 2012 US Open champion has denied McIlroy's claim that "a subset of people" were "uncomfortable" with him returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board
Webb Simpson has denied a suggestion by Rory McIlroy that a “subset of people” are “uncomfortable” with him rejoining the PGA Tour Policy Board.
Last month, it appeared McIlroy had been in line for a shock return to the board after resigning the previous November. Simpson, who has been on the board since the start of last year, reportedly tendered his resignation and requested McIlroy take his place.
However, ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy confirmed it wouldn’t be happening any time soon, saying: “I think there was a subset of people on the board that were maybe uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason.”
That’s something Simpson, who will now stay in his role the full three-year term, has denied. The 2012 US Open champion is also competing at Quail Hollow this week, and speaking to the media beforehand, began by addressing the reason for trying to get McIlroy back on the board.
He said: “I think the sentiment was Rory McIlroy, being the global superstar that he is and the strong voice that he has in the game of golf, you know, it would be great to get him involved more.
“So, you know, what capacity is he going to get involved more? I think three weeks ago we just wanted him more involved, and I think I've seen support from the guys on wanting him more involved and helping.”
He added: “I think the players on the board were very supportive of him being more involved, and in those conversations I think they all see the vital role he plays not only on the PGA Tour, but he's a DP World Tour member and they're such an important piece in the game of golf and our tour."
Simpson then denied that there had been any objections to the idea from current board members. He continued: “No. I think what we had to work through was, you know, where could he - where could his role best be utilized.
“There's a lot of different roles right now that different players are playing on different committees or us on the policy board or the enterprises board.
“So they really were looking at it kind of holistically like yes, we want Rory to help, we know he can help and we know he's going to help. Let's all figure out a place where we feel good with saying, can you help us here, and if he feels good, then great, it's a win for all of us.”
The move to reinstate McIlroy came at a crucial time with negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf ongoing almost a year after it was first announced talks had begun.
Simpson addressed what he saw as the biggest sticking points. He said: “I think it's now trying to figure out how do both of these entities work moving forward.
“If the game of golf has suffered a little, if fans have voiced their opinion of being a little less disinterested [sic] than they were, how do we honor the fans, how do we get their interest back, do we honor our media partners or our title sponsors?”
Players on the board met with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan after The Players Championship in March, and Simpson revealed it had demonstrated there is a path forward despite the continuing uncertainty.
He said: “That meeting with Yasir, it was clear like he wants to partner or he wants to, you know, grow the game, he wants to help fans get more excited about the game of golf.
“His ideas might be different than ours, but doesn't mean that we can't continue to work well working on a deal to bring the game of golf to a better place.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
