We Couldn't Find Rory McIlroy's Nike Rain Gear...So Here Are Your Best Options
With the rain pouring down at Hoylake, let's take a look at the Nike waterproofs Rory McIlroy is wearing.
The rain is teeming down at Royal Liverpool on the final day of the 151st Open Championship. We rarely see professional golfers play in conditions like this and it gives us a rare glimpse of some of the best waterproof rain gear from their wardrobe. Rory McIlroy, who is sponsored by Nike, is wearing a particularly impressive waterproof suit. The suit, in this beige colourway, isn't currently available for purchase, but some very similar Nike waterproof apparel is widely available if you like the classic look of the Nike rain gear.
McIlroy, and all of the Nike-sponsored golfers at this week's Open, are also wearing a unique line of Nike golf shoes. Indeed, Rory's usual Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes have been given a new lick of paint inspired by the Beatles. Sporting a 60s colour palette, the shoes feature a 'Live To Play' stamp on the Swoosh and 'a Play To Live' on the sole.
Other Nike athletes have been wearing the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G NRG, featuring details like a groovy pattern on the mudguards and the lateral white Swooshes housing the phrase “Play To Live” in a 60s style font. The phrase is also spotted on the insoles, while the heels read “Live To Play” in a similar font.
Jason Day's Nike Waterproof suit
Also sponsored by Nike is Jason Day. Unlike Rory's rare rain suit, Day's Nike waterproof jacket is the more readily available Nike Storm-Fit ADV waterproof golf jacket and trousers. Amongst the limited range of Nike waterproofs that are currently available online, these are the brand's premium offerings.
Tommy Fleetwood's Nike Gilet
Opting against the full waterproof suit today is Tommy Fleetwood, who is wearing a Nike gilet in the rain today. While we can't be exactly sure which model of Nike gilet he's wearing, it is very similar to the Nike Therma-Fit Victory golf gilet, a lightweight thermal gilet.
