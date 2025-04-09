The Masters Par 3 Contest: Format, Tee Times & How To Watch This Year's Event At Augusta National
The traditional Par 3 Contest at The Masters takes place on the eve of the tournament and is one of the highlights of the week for many
First introduced in 1960, the Par 3 Contest has become one of the famous traditions at The Masters and signals the final act in the build-up before the serious action gets under way at Augusta National.
Along with the Champions Dinner, the Green Jacket, Magnolia Lane and the Azaleas, the Par 3 Contest one of the treasured ingredients that combine to make The Masters such an iconic event.
A fun-packed spin around a separate nine-hole par-3 course is now a way for players competing in the tournament to let the hair down with friends and family before the serious stuff begins.
Previous champions can also compete and get that feeling back of what it's like to play in front of the patrons at Augusta National - and there's usually plenty of laughs and holes-in-one to be had.
There have been 112 holes-in-one in the Par 3 Contest over the years, with the record being nine in 2016 and five aces scored last year as Rickie Fowler took the honors.
Sam Snead won the first event in 1960, but it's not a competition you want to win if you're dreaming of a Green Jacket as no Par 3 Contest champion has ever gone on to claim The Masters in the same year.
That curse means players who fancy winning The Masters often get their kids or relatives to hit a shot during the competition, which officially disqualifies them from the event and thereby saves them from having to go against history.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Masters Par 3 Contest tee times
All times ET
- Noon Jose Maria Olazabal, Angel Cabrera
- 12:07 p.m. Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
- 12:14 p.m. Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Min Woo Lee
- 12:21 p.m. Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, *Evan Beck
- 12:28 p.m. Ian Woosnam, Larry Mize, Bernhard Langer
- 12:35 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim
- 12:49 p.m. Gary Player, Charl Schwartzel, Thriston Lawrence
- 12:56 p.m. Tom Watson, Mark O'Meara, Nick Faldo
- 1:03 p.m. Davis Riley, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
- 1:10 p.m. Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, *Justin Hastings
- 1:17 p.m. Billy Horschel, Kevin Yu, Nick Dunlap
- 1:24 p.m. Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:38 p.m. Thomas Detry, Matthieu Pavon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:45 p.m. Nicolai Højgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Justin Rose
- 1:52 p.m. Max Greyserman, Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson
- 1:59 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Nicolas Echavarria
- 2:06 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg, Aaron Rai
- 2:13 p.m. Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young
- 2:27 p.m. Ben Crenshaw, *Hiroshi Tai, *Noah Kent
- 2:34 p.m. Joe Highsmith, Cameron Davis, Tom Hoge
- 2:41 p.m. Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk
- 2:48 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Michael Kim, Brian Campbell
- 2:55 p.m. Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 3:02 p.m. Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger, Fred Couples
- 3:16 p.m. Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Harris English
- 3:23 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor
- 3:30 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland
- 3:37 p.m. Rafael Campos, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm
- 3:44 p.m. *Jose Luis Ballester, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed
- 3:51 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson
- 4:05 p.m. Danny Willett, Laurie Canter
- 4:12 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau
Par 3 Contest course & format
Set just beyond the rest of the course, the nine-hole layout was designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts.
It's an idyllic setting alongside two bodies of water - DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond - with crowds packed on the banks by the lakes to watch players hit over the water on numerous shots.
The course record of an eight-under 19 is held by Jimmy Walker (2016) and with helpful pin placements promoting low scores there's always plenty of great shots for patrons to watch.
It's a straight strokeplay competition but being just nine holes it means that there's been a playoff 21 times, while the tournament has finished in a tie three times.
How to watch the Masters Par 3 Contest
The traditional Masters warm-up that is the Par 3 Contest starts at noon ET at Augusta National, with coverage first being streamed live before TV coverage kicks in at 2pm.
Date: Wednesday, April 9
Where: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Live TV: ESPN (2-4 pm ET), Sky Sports in the UK (7pm-10pm BST)
Live Streaming: Masters.com (free in US), Masters app (free in US), ESPN+ ($11.99/mon)
Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Full details: How To Watch The Masters 2025: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule
Masters Par 3 contest recent winners
- 2024: Rickie Fowler (-5)
- 2023: Tom Hoge (-6)
- 2022: Mackenzie Hughes, Mike Weir (-4)
- 2021: Canceled (Covid-19)
- 2020: Canceled (Covid-19)
- 2019: Matt Wallace (-5)
- 2018: Tom Watson (-6)
- 2017: Canceled (bad weather)
- 2016: Jimmy Walker (-8)
- 2015: Kevin Streelman (-5)
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Cameron Smith Turns Heads At Augusta National With Bold Masters Jacket (Not A Green One) Ahead Of Par 3 Contest
Step aside Jason Day - another Aussie is causing a stir on the ground of Augusta National courtesy of a bold fashion choice ahead of the Par 3 contest.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Angel Cabrera Defends His Controversial Return To Augusta National
The 2009 champion faced questions at The Masters on Tuesday after serving 30 months for a domestic violence conviction
By Michael Weston Published
-
Cameron Smith Turns Heads At Augusta National With Bold Masters Jacket (Not A Green One) Ahead Of Par 3 Contest
Step aside Jason Day - another Aussie is causing a stir on the ground of Augusta National courtesy of a bold fashion choice ahead of the Par 3 contest.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Angel Cabrera Defends His Controversial Return To Augusta National
The 2009 champion faced questions at The Masters on Tuesday after serving 30 months for a domestic violence conviction
By Michael Weston Published
-
Why Is The Masters Called The Masters?
The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the men’s calendar, so how did the event at Augusta National get its name?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘I Will Be Back’ - LIV Golfer Vows To Make Masters Return After Dropping Out Of Field
Adrian Meronk has vowed to make it to The Masters in future years after missing out for the first time since 2022
By Mike Hall Published
-
Max Homa Says Caddie's Decision To Leave 'Sucks' But He 'Would Rather Walk Life With Joe Forever Than This Dumb Game'
The out-of-form American says it was not his decision to part company with Joe Greiner ahead of The Masters
By Michael Weston Published
-
'I've Been In The Top 5 In The World Before, And People Don't Come Up To Me And Ask Me Questions' - Collin Morikawa Doubles Down On Media Comments
Collin Morikawa has questioned why his decision to skip media duties caused such a stir when the press are usually not that interested in talking to him anyway
By Paul Higham Published
-
Justin Thomas Forced Into Late Caddie Switch For The Masters - But A Familiar Face Steps In At Short Notice
A bad back for regular caddie Matt Minister has forced Justin Thomas into a late switch with Max Homa's former bagman Joe Greiner stepping in at late notice for The Masters
By Paul Higham Published
-
Thanks To This New Masters Feature We Know One Tour Pro Hit Over 200 Balls Today At Augusta…
The new Practice Range Tracker introduced at The Masters has revealed the one player who really put the work in on Tuesday ahead of the first Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published