How To Watch The Women’s Open 2025: Live streams, TV Coverage, Schedule
We have you covered with all the broadcast information for the final Major of 2025
Watch the AIG Women's Open as the world's best players compete in women's golf's final Major of 2025, with all the details on TV coverage and live streaming in this guide.
AIG Women’s Open 2025 Key Information
Dates: July 31 - August 3, 2025
Venue: Royal Porthcawl, Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales.
Free stream: R&A TV (UK and selected countries)
US: NBC, Peacock
UK: Sky Sports
Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN
History will be made this week at the 49th Women’s Open as Wales hosts its first Major championship in either the men’s or women’s game.
Royal Porthcawl’s beautiful links will test the best women golfers, especially if the wind blows hard. It did when the men’s Senior Open was held here in 2023 and no-one in the top 10 broke 75 in the final round.
Much focus will be on 21-year-old Englishwoman Lottie Woad who plays her first Major as professional. In her seven Majors she has won Low Amateur three times, including in her most recent Major appearance when she came tied third, missing out on the playoff by a shot.
She is on a fine run of form, having this month won both the Women’s Irish Open by six strokes and the Women’s Scottish Open by three shots.
The defending champion is Lydia Ko, one of 13 past Women's Open Champions teeing it up in South Wales.
One who has yet to win this event is World No.1 Nelly Korda, who has also yet to win this year. There can few more scenic places for her to break her duck.
Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the Women’s Open 2025 online, on TV, from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch The Women's Open for free?
Live streaming is available on the R&A TV for those in the UK and selected countries.
Another way you could technically watch the US Women's Open for free is with a broadcaster free trial. Kayo Sports in Australia is currently offering one week free of charge for new customers.
AIG Women’s Open 2025: How to watch from outside your country
There are plenty of ways to watch golf in 2025 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking.
Fortunately, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home, all while boosting your internet security.
NordVPN is the No.1 VPN on the market, according to our expert colleagues at Tom's Guide. Extensive unblocking capabilities, fast speeds, wide-ranging compatibility and top-notch security make it the best in class.
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: NORDVPN MEGA-DEAL
70% off | Extra 4 months FREE | $50/£50 Amazon voucher
Just in time for The Open, Golf Monthly readers can take advantage of a brilliant NordVPN deal, where you not only save over 70% on two-year plans, but also get four months added onto your subscription free of charge. Oh, and they'll also chuck in an Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50.
Watch AIG Women’s Open 2025 in the US
NBC is the exclusive US rights-holder for the AIG Women’s Open, spreading the event across its channels and platforms.
The first two days will be shown on the USA Network, as will the early live action on Saturday and Sunday. The main action from the final two days will air on the flagship NBC channel. It can also be live streamed on the online platform, Peacock, which costs $7.99 per month.
If you need a cord-cutting service, try Sling or Fubo.
Watch AIG Women’s Open 2025 in the UK
In the UK, Sky Sports is your port of call as Sky Sports will exclusively televise action from the AIG Women’s Open 2025 .
Locking down pretty much all golf coverage in the UK, Sky Sports is a great investment for golf fans. You can get Sky Sports channels in a traditional TV package, either with Sky or a third-party TV provider. For a streaming option with more flexibility, NowTV gives you all Sky Sports channels on a daily or monthly basis, priced at £34.99 a month or £14.99 for a day pass.
Watch AIG Women’s Open 2025 in Australia
In Australia, you can watch the AIG Women’s Open 2025 on Fox Sports 505 or on Kayo Sports, the streaming platform of Fox Sports.
Kayo plans start from $30 per month, with a seven-day free trial available.
Watch AIG Women’s Open 2025 in Canada
In Canada, live action from the final two days of the AIG Women’s Open is being broadcast on TSN.
Tee Times: Round 1
Tee times in ET (GMT).
- 6.30am (1.30am): Sophia Popov, Shannon Tan, Cara Gainer
- 6.41am (1.41am): Dongeun Lee, Lauren Walsh, Anna Huang
- 6.52am (1.52am): Shuri Sakuma, Wei Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter
- 7.03am (2.03am): Somi Lee, Shiho Kuwaki, Liz Young
- 7.14am (2.14am): Hinako Shibuno, Mao Saigo, Allisen Corpuz
- 7.25am (2.25am): Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Schmelzel, Gaby Lopez
- 7.36am (2.36am): Sei Young Kim, Ashleigh Buhai, Yuka Saso
- 7.47am (2.47am): Jiyai Shin, Chisato Iwai, Ingrid Lindblad
- 7.58am (2.58am): Andrea Lee, Amy Yang, Leona Maguire
- 8.09am (3.09am): Ruoning Yin, Grace Kim, Brooke Henderson
- 8.20am (3.20am): Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin, Hye Jin Choi
- 8.31am (3.31am): Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Charley Hull
- 8.47am (3.47am): Hannah Green, Rose Zhang, Jeneath Wong (a)
- 8.58am (3.58am): Gabriela Ruffels, Albane Valenzuela, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
- 9.09am (4.09am): Ina Yoon, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Alexa Pano
- 9.20am (4.20am): Nataliya Guseva, Olivia Cowen, Lydia Hall
- 9.31am (4.31am): Lucy Li, Sora Kamiya, Kirsten Rudgeley
- 9.42am (4.42am): Manon De Roey, Sara Kouskova, Saki Baba
- 9.53am (4.53am): Nanna Koertz Madsen, Jungmin Hong, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 10.04am (5.04am): Yani Tseng, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto
- 10.15am (5.15am): Jenny Bae, Eri Okayama, Ilhee Lee
- 10.26am (5.26am): Yan Liu, Arpichaya Yubol, Karis Davidson
- 10.37am (5.37am): Miranda Wang, Elizabeth Szokol, Alessandra Fanali
- 10.48am (5.48am): Brooke Matthews, Momoka Kobori, Laura Fuenfstueck
- 11.15am (6.15am): Casandra Alexander, Minami Katsu, Linnea Strom
- 11.26am (6.26am): Lindy Duncan, Sayaka Takahashi, Alice Hewson
- 11.37am (6.37am): Jenny Shin, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Gemma Dryburgh
- 11.48am (6.48am): Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai, Helen Briem
- 11.59am (6.59am): Rio Takeda, Miyu Yamashita, Patty Tavatanakit
- 12.10pm (7.10am): Esther Henseleit, Chanettee Wannasaen, A Lim Kim
- 12.21pm (7.21am): Georgia Hall, Jennifer Kupcho, Darcey Harry
- 12.32pm (7.32am): Jin Young Ko, Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang
- 12.43pm (7.43am): Ayaka Furue, Jinhee Im, Linn Grant
- 12.54pm (7.54am): Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Lottie Woad
- 1.05pm (8.05am): Hyojoo Kim, Celine Boutier, Yealimi Noh
- 1.16pm (8.16am): Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, Angel Yin
- 1.32pm (8.32am): Haeran Ryu, Steph Kyriacou, Auston Kim
- 1.43pm (8.43am): Stacy Lewis, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Alexandra Forsterling
- 1.54pm (8.54am): Carlota Ciganda, Mimi Rhodes, In Gee Chun
- 2.05pm (9.05am): Dasom Ma, Chiara Tamburlini, Narin An
- 2.16pm (9.16am): Shinsil Bang, Bronte Law, Carla Bernat (a)
- 2.27pm (9.27am): Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud, Meja Ortengren (a)
- 2.38pm (9.38am): Pei-yun Chien, Diksha Dagar, Soo Bin Joo
- 2.49pm (9.49am): Kristen Gillman, Hira Naveed, Mary Liu
- 3pm (10am): Yuri Yoshida, Perrine Delacour, Morgane Metraux
- 3.11pm (10.11am): Emma Spitz, Amelia Garvey, Anna Foster
- 3.22pm (10.22am): Cassie Porter, Dewi Weber, Marta Martin
- 3.33pm (10.33am): Haeji Kang, Maria Hernandez, Brianna Do
AIG Women’s Open 2025: TV Schedule
Thursday, 31st July – Round 1
• US (ET): 7am-2pm (USA Network)
• UK (BST): 12pm-7pm (Sky Sports Golf)
• Australia (AEST): 9pm-4am (Fox Sports 505)
Friday, 1st July – Round 2
• US (ET): 7am-2pm (USA Network)
• UK (BST): 12pm-7pm (Sky Sports Golf)
• Australia (AEST): 9pm-4am (Fox Sports 505)
Saturday, 2nd July – Round 3
• US (ET): 7am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-2pm (NBC)
• UK (BST): 12pm-7pm (Sky Sports Golf)
• Canada (ET): 7am-2pm (TSN 1 & TSN4)
• Australia (AEST): 9.45pm-4am (Fox Sports 505)
Sunday, 3rd July – Round 4
• US (ET): 7am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-2pm (NBC)
• UK (BST): 12pm-7pm (Sky Sports Golf)
• Canada (ET): 7am-2pm (TSN 1)
• Australia (AEST): 9pm-4am (Fox Sports 505)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
