Watch: University Of Oklahoma Student Makes Ace And Shoots 59

Ticking off golf's various milestones is a noble pursuit and one that usually requires a great deal of patience. So whether that be beating a record score, hitting a handicap target, or winning the club championship, it's typically a lifelong quest that ends in relative disappointment.

But not, perhaps, for this University of Oklahoma student, who achieved a rare double during a round at Jimmie Austin Golf Club. The golfer in question is highly ranked amateur Patrick Welch and the California native fired a hole-in-one at the 15th before sinking an 18-footer across the last green to shoot, presumably, his first sub-60 score.

If you liked that, perhaps equally impressive was the Canadian golfer who made two holes-in-one during the same round. Adele Sanford defied odds of more than 167 million to 1 when she achieved the feat while competing in her club championship at Canmore Golf & Curling Club.

The 14-year-old, whose aces came during a wild four-hole stretch from the 12th to the 15th, told Global News: "This was my third tournament ever. My past couple of tournaments I’ve gotten super nervous and completely messed up. This one, I just wanted to beat my last score."

Recalling the first hole-in-one, she said: "I was in shock. Everyone else was jumping around and I was standing there looking at the ball."

And on the second, she added: "They [her playing partners] were like, ‘Imagine you get another hole-in-one. That’d be crazy.' By that point, everyone was watching. I hit that one dead straight and I thought 'holy smokes, that’s going to go in.’ And it did."

Sandford hopes to improve her game and one day walk the same turf as her idol Brooke Henderson on the LPGA Tour.

