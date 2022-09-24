Watch: University Of Oklahoma Student Makes Ace And Shoots 59
Remember the name...
Ticking off golf's various milestones is a noble pursuit and one that usually requires a great deal of patience. So whether that be beating a record score, hitting a handicap target, or winning the club championship, it's typically a lifelong quest that ends in relative disappointment.
But not, perhaps, for this University of Oklahoma student, who achieved a rare double during a round at Jimmie Austin Golf Club. The golfer in question is highly ranked amateur Patrick Welch and the California native fired a hole-in-one at the 15th before sinking an 18-footer across the last green to shoot, presumably, his first sub-60 score.
Check it out below...
5️⃣9️⃣‼️@vincentpwelch JUST SUNK THIS PUTT FOR A 59 AT @OUGolfClub 🤯#Sooners | #59Watch ✅ https://t.co/NcNdKDpcPs pic.twitter.com/CNQrq71R7QSeptember 22, 2022
If you liked that, perhaps equally impressive was the Canadian golfer who made two holes-in-one during the same round. Adele Sanford defied odds of more than 167 million to 1 when she achieved the feat while competing in her club championship at Canmore Golf & Curling Club.
The 14-year-old, whose aces came during a wild four-hole stretch from the 12th to the 15th, told Global News: "This was my third tournament ever. My past couple of tournaments I’ve gotten super nervous and completely messed up. This one, I just wanted to beat my last score."
Recalling the first hole-in-one, she said: "I was in shock. Everyone else was jumping around and I was standing there looking at the ball."
And on the second, she added: "They [her playing partners] were like, ‘Imagine you get another hole-in-one. That’d be crazy.' By that point, everyone was watching. I hit that one dead straight and I thought 'holy smokes, that’s going to go in.’ And it did."
Sandford hopes to improve her game and one day walk the same turf as her idol Brooke Henderson on the LPGA Tour.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
