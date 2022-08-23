Canadian Golfer Makes Two Holes-In-One During The Same Round

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A 14-year-old Canadian golfer has defeated odds of more than 167 million to 1 when she made two holes-in-one in a Club Championship round at the mountainous Canmore Golf & Curling Club.

Speaking of the near impossible achievement, Adele Sanford told Global News: "This was my third tournament ever. My past couple of tournaments I’ve gotten super nervous and completely messed up. This one, I just wanted to beat my last score."

Sanford, who only took up the game last summer, made the first of her historic aces at the par-3 12th hole. "Everyone hit pretty good shots- some of them were on the green, some were just barely off," Sanford recalled. "I just teed up and I thought it was just like any other par three. I wasn’t really expecting anything. But once I hit the ball, I thought, ‘Oh, wow, that’s a good shot.’ I didn’t think it was going to go in."

The ball landed short of the green and rolled into the cup almost as if it were a tap in but when she got to the green, it became official. "I was in shock,” she said. "Everyone else was jumping around and I was standing there looking at the ball."

History repeated itself just three holes later when Sanford arrived at the par-3 15th hole. "They were like, ‘Imagine you get another hole-in-one. That’d be crazy," she said. "By that point, everyone was watching. I hit that one dead straight and I thought ‘holy smokes, that’s going to go in.’ And it did."

When the teenager revealed the rare feat to her mother, it was met with (understandably) disbelief. "I got pretty teary when I found out it was true," Kim Sandford said. "I’ve been golfing since I was a kid and I’ve never hit a hole-in-one. It’s pretty amazing."

Sandford hopes to continue playing and improving her game in the hope she can walk the LPGA Tour fairways with her idol and fellow Canadian Brooke Henderson.