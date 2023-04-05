WATCH: Seamus Power Makes Back-To-Back Aces In Masters Par 3 Contest

Seamus Power, incredibly, made back-to-back holes-in-one during Wednesday's Masters Par 3 Contest!

The Irishman holed out on the 8th before doing the exact same across the water on the 9th hole on an afternoon where multiple players were making 1s. Power revealed that he had made a whopping 14 holes-in-one prior to today, so his tally now stands at 16.

WATCH SEAMUS POWER'S ACES:

Seamus Power with the first hole-in-one of #themasters Par 3 contest!

🚨🚨BACK-TO-BACK ACES!!!

Power shot five-under-par in the Par 3 Contest but was officially noted as a No Score.

The Irishman makes his second Masters appearance after his debut T27 last year.

"It's a dream come true," he said. "Obviously to get one was special, but to get the second one was a bit surreal. It was an absolute blast out there.

"It's obviously such a special tradition here on a Wednesday. Being able to share it with my brother out there, that was probably the best part. Yeah, I don't know whether it carries into tomorrow, but it's certainly a lifelong memory that I'll treasure for a long time."

The aces were rolling in on Wednesday on the beautiful Par 3 course at Augusta National, with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson also making a hole-in-one as well as defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler and playing partners Sam Burns and Tom Kim each hit their tee shots simultaneously, with the Texan's ball slam-dunking into the hole on the 9th.

WATCH BUBBA WATSON'S HOLE-IN-ONE:

Hole-in-one for Bubba at #themasters Par 3 Contest!!

