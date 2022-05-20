WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Repeatedly Slams Club In Angry Outburst

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The usually unflappable Scottie Scheffler let his frustration get the better of him during the first round of the PGA Championship, as Southern Hills bared its teeth late on in the day.

Scheffler, the World No. 1 who entered this week having won four times in his last seven starts, including a dominant display at The Masters, struggled to build on the early momentum established with an eagle at the par-5 fifth and eventually had to settle for a one-over 71 that has him six back of Rory McIlroy.

A missed short putt on the 12th seemed to ignite his fury before he followed that up with a trip to the water on the 13th, which resulted in another dropped shot. A birdie at the 15th provided some brief respite, but back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17 took him over par for the day as he stood on the tee of Southern Hills' treacherous finisher.

Pushing his tee shot a fraction right of his desired line, his ball took an aggressive bounce, resulting in a second trip to the water in six holes that left him reeling and more than a little unhappy with his driver in particular. Check out the footage below...

Scottie Scheffler showed his anger after being forced to take a drop after his tee shot found the water on the 18th hole at Southern Hills. pic.twitter.com/9VYU0anRWbMay 19, 2022 See more

To his immense credit, after taking a drop, Scheffler got down in two from 185 yards to salvage a par, which could end up being crucial come Sunday evening if he can eat into his deficit between now and then with more inclement weather rolling in.

"It's definitely going to make my dinner taste a little better," Scheffler said as he reflected on his round. "Bogeying the last three is definitely not very fun, so it was good to make that par at the end.

"I'm still pretty frustrated with how I played the back nine, but overall, one-over par playing as poorly as I did today is not - I didn't shoot myself out of the tournament, so I'm still in OK position."