WATCH: Schwartzel Throws Club Then Makes Slam Dunk 194 Yard Hole-Out

Charl Schwartzel showed a rare sign of frustration during the opening round of the Valspar Championship after cameras picked him up launching his club in anger.

The South African's shot wasn't even all that bad, coming up just short of the green on the par-3 15th hole but it did come just two holes after a triple bogey six at the par-3 13th.

He went on to bogey the 15th but his crazy round continued at the next when he slam dunked an iron shot from 194 yards for eagle...and it may well have been the exact same club he had just flung on the previous hole. Schwartzel looked to still be reeling from the last two par-3s however, as he didn't break a smile after his sensational hole-out.

Watch Schwartzel's club throw:

We think it slipped. pic.twitter.com/9s2xjw09dkMarch 17, 2022

Watch Schwartzel's slam dunk eagle on the very next hole...

Buckets 🗑Slam dunk for @CA_Schwartzel from 194 yards. pic.twitter.com/Tob62Yz0kgMarch 17, 2022

His club throw comes a week after Matthew Wolff threw one of his irons into the lake at TPC Sawgrass.

The 2011 Masters champion looks likely to have the weekend off after an opening round of five-over-par left him in T137th after day one with just three players below him on the leaderboard.

Schwartzel has missed his last five consecutive cuts and currently sits in 166th position in the Official World Golf Ranking. His last victory actually came at the 2016 Valspar Championship, with this week signifying a six year winless run.

Luckily for him, his 2011 Masters triumph means he'll be back at Augusta National in a few weeks to play at the year's opening Major, where he'll also be attending the traiditonal Tuesday past champion's dinner.

It's not all bad Charl.