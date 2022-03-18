WATCH: Schwartzel Throws Club Then Makes Slam Dunk 194 Yard Hole-Out
The 2011 Masters champion showed signs of frustration at the Valspar Championship before a moment of magic on the very next hole
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Charl Schwartzel showed a rare sign of frustration during the opening round of the Valspar Championship after cameras picked him up launching his club in anger.
The South African's shot wasn't even all that bad, coming up just short of the green on the par-3 15th hole but it did come just two holes after a triple bogey six at the par-3 13th.
He went on to bogey the 15th but his crazy round continued at the next when he slam dunked an iron shot from 194 yards for eagle...and it may well have been the exact same club he had just flung on the previous hole. Schwartzel looked to still be reeling from the last two par-3s however, as he didn't break a smile after his sensational hole-out.
Watch Schwartzel's club throw:
We think it slipped. pic.twitter.com/9s2xjw09dkMarch 17, 2022
Watch Schwartzel's slam dunk eagle on the very next hole...
Buckets 🗑Slam dunk for @CA_Schwartzel from 194 yards. pic.twitter.com/Tob62Yz0kgMarch 17, 2022
His club throw comes a week after Matthew Wolff threw one of his irons into the lake at TPC Sawgrass.
The 2011 Masters champion looks likely to have the weekend off after an opening round of five-over-par left him in T137th after day one with just three players below him on the leaderboard.
Schwartzel has missed his last five consecutive cuts and currently sits in 166th position in the Official World Golf Ranking. His last victory actually came at the 2016 Valspar Championship, with this week signifying a six year winless run.
Luckily for him, his 2011 Masters triumph means he'll be back at Augusta National in a few weeks to play at the year's opening Major, where he'll also be attending the traiditonal Tuesday past champion's dinner.
It's not all bad Charl.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x