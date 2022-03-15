Valspar Championship Purse And Prize Money

The PGA Tour moves some 250 miles south west to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club. The Copperhead Course is one of four on the complex and is known for its narrow fairways and challenging greens.

Copperhead is far and away from your typical Florida course, with many undulations to be navigated along the way. It is also home to three of the most difficult finishing holes on the PGA Tour circuit, affectionately known as the 'Snake Pit'.

As players walk off the fifteenth green, they are greeted by an enormous and gold plated, but thankfully tame, snake. That symbols the beginning of the Snake Pit. The 16th hole is the most difficult of the stretch, a par-4 measuring at 475 yards. So expect the longer hitters will be tempted to take on the dog-leg but with a small landing area, expect to see a fairway wood or long iron from the tee. That of course will leave a longer second shot to a green that is guarded by bunkers and a tree which will catapult any ball heading left.

The 17th hole is a 215-yard par-three and whilst it is the largest green on the course, it is unbelievably narrow. Anything short will be gobbled up by the false front leaving players with a difficult uphill pitch. The final hole is a 445-yard par-four that plays entirely uphill. Bunkers line the fairway on the right hand side and place a premium on accuracy. The Snake Pit plays almost entirely over par for the week so we watch with anticipation as to who will feel the venom.

Despite weather delays at the Players Championship impacting preparations, a strong field is in town. Five of the top-10 in the Official World Golf Ranking are scheduled to tee it up at the Valspar Championship, led by second-ranked Collin Morikawa. The American is set to make his debut this week and will be looking to bounce back after a missed cut at the Players Championship. World No.3 Viktor Hovland is also in the field and will be joined by FedEx Cup champions, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

Sam Burns returns to defend his title. In 2021, the American earned his maiden PGA Tour victory, finishing three shots clear of Keegan Bradley. Burns fired a best of the week 63 (-8) in the second round en route to the title.

Whilst the Valspar Championship doesn't quite boast the riches of the Players Championship, there is still an enormous prize purse on offer. It is boosted by almost $1m since 2021 with a total purse of $7.8m. The winner will pocket a hefty $1.4m and 500 FedEx Cup points.

See the full prize money breakdown below:

VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY FULL BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $1,404,000.00 2 $850,200.00 3 $538,200.00 4 $382,200.00 5 $319,800.00 6 $282,750.00 7 $263,250.00 8 $243,750.00 9 $228,150.00 10 $212,550.00 11 $196,950.00 12 $181,350.00 13 $165,750.00 14 $150,150.00 15 $142,350.00 16 $134,550.00 17 $126,750.00 18 $118,950.00 19 $111,150.00 20 $103,350.00 21 $95,550.00 22 $87,750.00 23 $81,510.00 24 $75,270.00 25 $69,030.00 26 $62,790.00 27 $60,450.00 28 $58,110.00 29 $55,770.00 30 $53,430.00 31 $51,090.00 32 $48,750.00 33 $46,410.00 34 $44,460.00 35 $42,510.00 36 $40,560.00 37 $38,610.00 38 $37,050.00 39 $35,490.00 40 $33,930.00 41 $32,370.00 42 $30,810.00 43 $29,250.00 44 $27,690.00 45 $26,130.00 46 $24,570.00 47 $23,010.00 48 $21,762.00 49 $20,670.00 50 $20,046.00

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP?

WHO WON THE 2021 VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP?

