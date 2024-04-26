Watch: Cameron Smith Followed Down 18 By Massive Crowd In Throwback Scenes At LIV Golf Adelaide

Cameron Smith is an iconic figure in Australian sports - of that there is little doubt. And the 2022 Open Champion proved it once again as LIV Golf returned to his home country for the second year in a row.

After a highly-successful debut in South Australia during 2023, LIV's sixth event of the year was arguably its most anticipated given the public Down Under have largely been starved of high-quality golf over the years.

LIV Golf Adelaide has already thrown up plenty of iconic moments - from players 'doing a shoey' to Aces at The Watering Hole - despite its infancy, and another awesome picture was painted during the first round on Friday.

Playing alongside the Spanish Masters-winning pair of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia in one of the most-watched groups at The Grange, Smith made it through the first 17 holes with a completely clean card that featured a couple of birdies and an eagle to sit at four-under.

He would go on to record a par at the four-shot 18th, but only after receiving an incredible reception from the masses who followed the trio. Not quite at the numbers who walk down 18 at the final three Majors of the season, but still impressive nonetheless, the huge crowd gathered to try and catch a glimpse of their homeland hero as he finished off his opening round.

Smith's all-Australian Ripper GC sit in fifth place after round one on -15, with Matt Jones on six-under and Marc Leishman on minus five.

They trail Torque GC and Ironheads GC in the team standings, however, with the pair of squads making up the top four places in the individual leaderboard.

Ironheads' Jinichiro Kozuma shot an incredible nine-under to lead the way while Toque GC's Carlos Ortiz settled in behind on -8. Kozuma's teammate, Danny Lee is also on eight under, and Ortiz's buddy, Mito Perreira heads up the four players on -7.

Further down the list, Anthony Kim has continued his comeback with more improving form. The American ended round one one-under and in a tie for 35th alongside 2008 Ryder Cup foe, Garcia. The pair will reunite - along with Sam Horsfield - on Saturday during round two of LIV Golf Adelaide.

The individual winner of this event will still receive $4 million, however, they will only take home around half of that due to Australian tax laws.