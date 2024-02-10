Want To Sit On The Tee Box At WM Phoenix Open's 16th Stadium Hole? This Is How Much It Will Cost You...

The WM Phoenix Open is a golf tournament unlike any other. From the fancy dress to the boisterous atmosphere, fans are treated to a spectacle unlike many other in professional golf.

A general admission ticket to the tournament can cost up to $100 depending on which day you visit. With that, you can walk the entire course but what many people come for is the 16th hole.

Holding around 16,000 fans, the par 3 plays host to a colourful, loud and alcohol-fuelled crowd, creating one of golf's most unique atmospheres.

To gain access to the stadium hole can be difficult, though. There are 3,750 general admission seats for the 16th hole, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are often seen queuing up hours before the tournament gates open before sprinting to secure their spot.

For up to $3,000, fans can secure their place in the Skybox suites that surround the course but, if you truly want the best seat in the house, then you'll have to fork out a lot more than that.

Costing an eye-watering $24,000, fans can sit just yards away from the tee box at the 16th hole, watching the best players in the world tee off just metres away from them.

There are seats lining the 16th tee box this year that are apparently $24,000 a piece.

Just 40 of these most exclusive seats in town are available for fans to purchase but, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, those with deepest pockets have clearly been tempted.

After a rain-affected first two days in Arizona, those fans on the tee box will surely be hoping for brighter spells as the competition enters the final two days.

Andrew Novak and Nick Taylor held a share of the lead at -12 before the start of Saturday's action, with world No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler part of a star-studded chasing pack at -8 alongside Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.