'Let Him Cook' - Fan Favourite Min Woo Lee Followed By Huge Crowd Of Chefs At WM Phoenix Open

Despite only gaining his full-time PGA Tour card this year, Min Woo Lee has quickly become a hit with the fans.

The charismatic Australian made his name in the States at last year's Players Championship when he played in the final round alongside World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. Although Lee tailed away in the final round, his profile has only continued to grow.

Unique social media video montages coupled with his "let him cook" tagline have seen the 25-year-old gain over 400,000 followers on Instagram alone. And this week at the WM Phoenix Open - golf's rowdiest tournament - many of those fans were out in force to cheer him on dressed as chefs.

The costumes were organised by Lululemon, the activewear brand that signed an apparel deal with the Australian at the start of the year. Everywhere Lee went, a legion of red-hatted chefs followed him around during his second round at TPC Scottsdale.

At one point on Friday, the World No.39 even stopped to take a picture with his die-hard fans on the rope line. His highlight of the day undoubtedly came at the par-five third with an eagle, but an otherwise up-and-down round saw the Australian card a two-under-par 69 to leave him ten shots back of the lead in T47.

Out in front, after a weather-affected first two days in Phoenix, are Andrew Novak and Nick Taylor, who hold a share of the lead at -12.

World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, is part of a star-studded chasing pack at -8 alongside Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

First-round overnight leader Sahith Theegala, meanwhile, was unable to even begin his second round after play was suspended due to darkness.