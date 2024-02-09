'Start Your Engines!' - Watch The Crazy Scenes As Fans Race To WM Phoenix Open Stadium Hole

There is no other hole in professional golf like the Stadium Course's 16th at TPC Scottsdale - and don't the fans know it. Famous for being as loud, colorful, and alcohol-fuelled as any specific place on the property (or any other property for that matter), the Stadium Hole in the place to be when the WM Phoenix Open is on.

The opportunity to see their favorite golfers up close, potentially earn some swag, and have their cheers or boos heard by those fortunate enough to be walking towards the green is an extremely alluring prospect for thousands of visitors every year.

It should be of no surprise, then, to learn that fans queued up hours before gates were due to open on Thursday morning in a bid to try and secure the best possible spot around the iconic par-3.

In a scene not too dissimilar to a charity fun run or - given the speed some set off - even a marathon, a boisterous crowd of people were eventually allowed to make their way towards the aforementioned hole. A handful began at a sensible pace, while many others sprinted as fast as their legs could carry them towards the 16th.

Fans are fired up for Friday @WMPhoenixOpen

In videos shared by both the PGA Tour and WM Phoenix Open, the sheer number of patrons lined up and running towards their desired target was quite incredible. At the start of the PGA Tour's video, one fan began a loud chant of "Start. Your. Engines!" which people joined in with before setting off.

The WM Phoenix Open's version simply showed the slew of fans running through a tunnel with the caption: "Good morning from #thepeoplesopen! Nothing quite like the Race to 16."

Good morning from #thepeoplesopen! Nothing quite like the Race to 16.

Once fans reached the Stadium Hole, they were treated to plenty of birdies throughout the day - as well as the occasional bogey or worse - before inclement weather brought an early end to Thursday's play. Sahith Theegala was the overnight leader following a completed round of six-under.