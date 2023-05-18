Viktor Hovland Spotted Wearing Puma Shoes At 2023 PGA Championship
The Norwegian was seen wearing non-Nike shoes for the first time in his career
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Viktor Hovland has been spotted at the 2023 PGA Championship wearing Puma shoes for the first time in his professional career.
Since joining the paid ranks in 2019, the Norwegian star has worn Nike Roshe shoes - up until this week. He was spotted wearing the Puma Ignite Articulate shoes on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club, where he was out in the morning wave.
The Articulates are a spiked model that are among the best golf shoes on the market. In our full review, we found them to offer up "excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course."
Hovland doesn't appear to have changed any other of his gear or apparel this week, with the 25-year-old from Oslo currently signed on as a Ping staffer for his clubs, J Lindeberg for his apparel and Titleist for his glove and ball.
His J Lindeberg apparel has often caught the eyes of fans on TV, especially at the Majors, and the jacket he was wearing on day one at Oak Hill was once again causing a stir on social media.
The Hovland scripting is, against all odds, somehow getting worse. pic.twitter.com/LnPOD3QkFhMay 18, 2023
Describe Viktor Hovland's fashion in two words. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qOV4pZdvEMMay 18, 2023
He was sporting J Lindeberg's Rolf Hybrid Knit jacket on Thursday in a vibrant navy and orange with a big 'JL' logo on the back.
Hovland looks set to make his second Ryder Cup appearance in Rome later this year after his debut came in 2021 at Whistling Straits. He currently ranks 11th in the world, having finished T7th at The Masters and T3rd at the Players Championship - the two biggest tournaments of the year so far.
The Oklahoma State alumnus has won three official PGA Tour titles, plus the Hero World Challenge twice, as well as two DP World Tour events.
He is among the favorites this week to pick up the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Where Are The Next Two Men’s Golf Majors In 2023?
After the PGA Championship, there are two more men's Majors this year, the US Open and Open Championship
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Sky Sports Agrees Last-Minute Deal To Extend US Open Partnership
The third men's Major of the year will be shown on Sky Sports after the UK broadcaster reached an agreement with the USGA
By Andrew Wright • Published