Viktor Hovland Spotted Wearing Puma Shoes At 2023 PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland has been spotted at the 2023 PGA Championship wearing Puma shoes for the first time in his professional career.

Since joining the paid ranks in 2019, the Norwegian star has worn Nike Roshe shoes - up until this week. He was spotted wearing the Puma Ignite Articulate shoes on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club, where he was out in the morning wave.

The Articulates are a spiked model that are among the best golf shoes on the market. In our full review, we found them to offer up "excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course."

Hovland doesn't appear to have changed any other of his gear or apparel this week, with the 25-year-old from Oslo currently signed on as a Ping staffer for his clubs, J Lindeberg for his apparel and Titleist for his glove and ball.

His J Lindeberg apparel has often caught the eyes of fans on TV, especially at the Majors, and the jacket he was wearing on day one at Oak Hill was once again causing a stir on social media.

He was sporting J Lindeberg's Rolf Hybrid Knit jacket on Thursday in a vibrant navy and orange with a big 'JL' logo on the back.

(Image credit: J Lindeberg)

Hovland looks set to make his second Ryder Cup appearance in Rome later this year after his debut came in 2021 at Whistling Straits. He currently ranks 11th in the world, having finished T7th at The Masters and T3rd at the Players Championship - the two biggest tournaments of the year so far.

The Oklahoma State alumnus has won three official PGA Tour titles, plus the Hero World Challenge twice, as well as two DP World Tour events.

He is among the favorites this week to pick up the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.