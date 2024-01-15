22 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Whan
Some of the facts you may not be familiar with about USGA CEO Mike Whan
USGA CEO Mike Whan featured in the news prominently in 2023 thanks to the governing body's plans, along with the R&A, to introduce a golf ball rollback that would affect professional, elite amateur and recreational players between 2028 and 2030.
Here are 22 things you may not be familiar with about the businessman.
1. Mike Whan was born on 10 February 1965 in Naperville, Illinois to father Dennis and mother Karen.
2. He had a love of golf from an early age, and used to ride his bike to play a public course in Naperville, Illinois.
3. As a teenager, he used to get up at 5.30am to cut greens in return for free golf at Cress Creek Country Club in the city.
4. He later took up a job on the maintenance crew at Coldstream Country Club in Cincinnati.
5. Whan graduated from Miami University of Ohio in 1987.
6. Whan began his business career later that year at the Proctor & Gamble Company, taking roles as Brand Assistant, Brand Manager and ultimately Director of Marketing, Oral Care.
7. Between 1994 and 1995, he was Vice President and General Manager of Wilson Sporting Goods Company.
8. His next role saw him as Vice President of TaylorMade, eventually becoming EVP/General Manager-North America for TaylorMade-Adidas Golf.
9. Between 1999 and 2002, Whan served as President/Chief Marketing Officer at Britesmile, Inc.
10. Later, he became President/CEO of Mission Hockey (later Mission-Itech Hockey).
11. In 2009, he wrote a mystery novel entitled 39 Days: Based On A True Story Of Brutal Murder, Calculated Revenge, And Questionable Justice.
12. Whan has three children with his wife, Meg – Austin, Wesley and Connor
13. Whan was named the eighth commissioner of the LPGA in October 2009, taking up the role in January 2010 - a position he held until June 2021.
14. At the news conference to introduce him to the role, Whan explained the origins of his surname: “My name, Whan, always throws people a little bit, but it was originally MacWhan, Scottish,” he said. “We lost the ‘Mac’ somewhere along the line.”
15. An example of Whan's ethos while at the LPGA was given in an article by his son Connor, reproduced on the Tour’s website. “There used to be assigned parking spots. I tore my sign out of the ground on the first day. If you’re on a team, everyone is treated equal, so why should I have a better parking spot than anybody else?”
16. As of 2020, Whan carried a four handicap.
17. He was named USGA CEO in July 2021, taking over from Mike Davis.
18. In an interview with the outgoing CEO for GOLF.com, he described thin-crust pizza as his guiltiest pleasure.
19. In the same interview, he also revealed that during his school days he had wanted to be a sportscaster.
20. His favourite band is The Eagles and he once found himself on the same flight as the group.
21. He never drinks coffee but instead gets his caffeine fix from Coke Zero and Mountain Dew.
22. Whan's favourite movie is A Few Good Men, while his favourite golf movie is Seven Days In Utopia.
When Did Mike Whan Become CEO Of The USGA?
Whan was appointed USGA CEO in July 2021. In an effort to explain easily to people what the organisation does on a day-to-day basis, he introduced the acronym Unify, Showcase, Govern and Advance.
What Was Mike Whan's Role Before Becoming USGA CEO?
Whan's role before he was appointed CEO of the USGA was commissioner of the LPGA Tour. He took up the role in January 2010 and held it for the next 11 years. He is credited with helping to grow the women's game significantly during his time at the helm.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
