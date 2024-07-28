What Does US Junior Amateur Winner Trevor Gutschewski Get?
Trevor Gutschewski won the 2024 US Junior Amateur, but what perks will his win at the prestigious tournament bring him?
The US Junior Amateur has rarely had a higher profile than in 2024 thanks to a debut appearance from 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie.
While the 15-year-old struggled at the tournament and failed to reach the Match Play section, plenty of other talented youngsters shone at Oakland Hills, including Blades Brown and Miles Russell, who each made their PGA Tour debuts this year. However, it was little-known Trevor Gutschewski who eventually took the title after he best Tyler Watts in the final.
Aside from the prestige of winning the event, here are some of the other perks of becoming champion.
Gold Medal
This year, 17-year-old Trevor Gutschewski won the title after he defeated Tyler Watts 4 and 3 in the 36-hole final at Oakland Hills. Like other USGA events, that handed him a coveted keepsake in the form of a gold medal.
US Junior Amateur Trophy
The winner also gets to keep the trophy – but only for a year. The large sterling silver effort was made by JE Caldwell and Co and is a replica of a bowl originally made by revered US silversmith Samual Williamson that currently resides in the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Name On A Plaque
The winner is also immortalized by having his name engraved on a plaque to honor all champions of 2024 USGA events. The plaque will be kept in the Hall of Champions inside the USGA Museum in Liberty Corner, New Jersey.
Exemptions
As well as hardware, there are some other potentially career-changing benefits for the winner, none more so than an exemption into the following year’s US Open, which in 2025 takes place at Oakmont, providing he remains an amateur.
After his win, Gutschewski admitted that was already something he was looking forward to, saying: “It's going to be awesome. I don't know, it's going to be awesome. It's going to be really cool to play in those tournaments after watching my dad [PGA Tour pro Scott] play in those for my whole life really. So it'll be really cool to play with them, especially in the US Open.”
Gutschewski is 17 and has eligibility to US Junior Amateur until he turns 19. Thanks to his win, he won’t need to worry about qualifying in the future either. The winner is also granted exemptions into the next two editions of the US Amateur, the top US event for amateur players.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
