Bryson DeChambeau Receives Two-Stroke Penalty At Open Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has received a two-stroke penalty after it was deemed that he inadvertently improved his lie at the fifth hole during the second round of The Open Championship.

Carding a four-under 66 on Friday, the two-time Major winner reached seven-under through 36 holes to sit one back of Lucas Herbert, who carded an historic 62 earlier in the day.

In incredible scenes, DeChambeau was seen back at the area of the investigation in the right rough on the fifth where he was deliberating with R&A officials.

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Bryson DeChambeau is reportedly engaged with rules officials about a possible infraction and 2-stroke penalty during his second round.He's heading back to the 5th hole for a closer examination. (via @ToddLewisGC) pic.twitter.com/ckjYLbcFD9July 17, 2026

Returning back from the fifth hole, DeChambeau and R&A officials then congregated in the scoring tent, with further discussion then going on.

Eventually, DeChambeau's score was altered from seven-under to five-under, with a statement from Grant Moir, Chief Global Alliance Officer at The R&A released shortly after.

In the statement, it read: "Bryson has been penalized two strokes for inadvertently improving the area of his intended swing, so intended backswing on the fifth hole when he was playing his second shot.

"Basically I'm going to explain the technicalities of the rule here for you. Ruling one restricts what a player may do to improve any of the protected conditions affecting the stroke, and this includes the area of the player's intended swing.

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"So an improvement means to alter one or more of the conditions affecting the stroke so that the player gains a potential advantage for the stroke.

"Now, I'll stress that this applies even when the action is accidental, as it was in Bryson's case.

"The area of intended swing includes the entire area that might reasonably affect any part of the backswing, the downswing or the complaining of the swing for the intended stroke, and importantly, what the prohibited action here is that the player mustn't move, bend or break any growing or attached natural object.

"A player is allowed to fairly take their stance by taking reasonable actions to get to the ball and take a stance, if in some situations that improves the condition affecting the stroke, but when doing so, the player must take the least intrusive course of action to deal with the particular situation and is not entitled to a normal stance or swing.

"I would reiterate this rule applies even when there's no intention to improve the area, as was the case with Bryson. That's all I have to say."

DeChambeau walked past reporters and headed straight to the driving range.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Under 'Rule 8.1 - Course Played as it's Found' it states that: "To support the principle of 'play the course as you find it', this Rule restricts what a player may do to improve any of these protected “conditions affecting the stroke” (anywhere on or off the course).

"For the next stroke the player will make: The lie of the player’s ball at rest, The area of the player’s intended stance, The area of the player’s intended swing, The player’s line of play, and The relief area where the player will drop or place a ball."

Adding further: "Actions That Are Not Allowed - a player must not take any of these actions if they improve the conditions affecting the stroke:

Move, bend or break any: Growing or attached natural object, Immovable obstruction, integral object or boundary object, or Tee-marker for the teeing area when playing a ball from that teeing area.

"Move a loose impediment or movable obstruction into position (such as to build a stance or to improve the line of play).

"Alter the surface of the ground, including by: Replacing divots in a divot hole, Removing or pressing down divots that have already been replaced or other cut turf that is already in place, or Creating or eliminating holes, indentations or uneven surfaces.

"Remove or press down sand or loose soil.(5) Remove dew, frost or water."

Breaching of Rule 8.1a meant a general penalty, which in this instance is a two-stroke penalty, meaning DeChambeau dropped from seven-under to five-under.