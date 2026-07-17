An action-packed second day at The Open Championship concluded with Lucas Herbert leading at the halfway stage, where there was drama aplenty at Royal Birkdale.

Following his second round, it seemed that Bryson DeChambeau would be the Australian's nearest challenger, with the American carding a four-under 66 to be one back of Herbert, who was eight-under-par after a record-equaling 62 on Friday.

However, drama struck when DeChambeau was given a two-stroke penalty for inadvertently improving his lie at the fifth hole, with the two-time Major winner's score going from seven-under to five-under.

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DeChambeau with an R&A rules official on Friday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, it meant that Jackson Suber (six-under) took DeChambeau's spot in the final pairing, with the former and Herbert set to get their third rounds underway at 3.50pm local time on Saturday.

Cameron Young (six-under) and Ryan Gerard (six-under) are the penultimate group at 3.40pm, while DeChambeau, who is listed on the tee sheet despite claims he might not play, tees off alongside fellow Ryder Cup teammate Sam Burns, who also matched Herbert with a record-breaking 62.

Among the notable pairings are defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Francesco Molinari, who get underway at 2.45pm, while home-hero Tommy Fleetwood is alongside his European Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm at 2.35pm.

Herbert leads at the halfway stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hoping to make charges on Moving Day is also former Champion Golfer of the Year Rory McIlroy, who is one-under-par and paired with Jacob Bridgeman at 12.20pm.

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Saturday promises to be a dramatic day and, below, you can check out the full tee times.

The Open Championship Tee Times: Round Three

All times BST; For Eastern Time -5hrs