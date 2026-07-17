The Open Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Check out the full third round tee times from Royal Birkdale, where Lucas Herbert leads at the halfway stage of The Open Championship
An action-packed second day at The Open Championship concluded with Lucas Herbert leading at the halfway stage, where there was drama aplenty at Royal Birkdale.
Following his second round, it seemed that Bryson DeChambeau would be the Australian's nearest challenger, with the American carding a four-under 66 to be one back of Herbert, who was eight-under-par after a record-equaling 62 on Friday.
However, drama struck when DeChambeau was given a two-stroke penalty for inadvertently improving his lie at the fifth hole, with the two-time Major winner's score going from seven-under to five-under.
Ultimately, it meant that Jackson Suber (six-under) took DeChambeau's spot in the final pairing, with the former and Herbert set to get their third rounds underway at 3.50pm local time on Saturday.
Cameron Young (six-under) and Ryan Gerard (six-under) are the penultimate group at 3.40pm, while DeChambeau, who is listed on the tee sheet despite claims he might not play, tees off alongside fellow Ryder Cup teammate Sam Burns, who also matched Herbert with a record-breaking 62.
Among the notable pairings are defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Francesco Molinari, who get underway at 2.45pm, while home-hero Tommy Fleetwood is alongside his European Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm at 2.35pm.
Hoping to make charges on Moving Day is also former Champion Golfer of the Year Rory McIlroy, who is one-under-par and paired with Jacob Bridgeman at 12.20pm.
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Saturday promises to be a dramatic day and, below, you can check out the full tee times.
The Open Championship Tee Times: Round Three
All times BST; For Eastern Time -5hrs
- 9.10am: Jack McDonald, Russell Henley
- 9.20am: Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9.30am: Jose Luis Ballester, Kazuki Higa
- 9.40am: Marcus Plunkett, Naoyuki Kataoka
- 9.50am: Peter Uihlein, Brooks Koepka
- 10.00am: Aldrich Potgieter, Keegan Bradley
- 10.10am: Alex Noren, Alex Smalley
- 10.20am: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa
- 10.30am: Ryan Fox, Xander Schauffele
- 10.45am: Kristoffer Reitan, Marco Penge
- 10.55am: Casey Jarvis, Kurt Kitayama
- 11.05am: Laurie Canter, Sahith Theegala
- 11.15am: Michael Brennan, Eugenio Chacarra
- 11.25am: Eric Cole, MJ Daffue
- 11.35am: Kazuma Kobori, Nick Taylor
- 11.45am: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.55am: Ben Griffin, Hennie Du Plessis
- 12.10pm: Andy Sullivan, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.20pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy
- 12.30pm: Jesper Svensson, Shaun Norris
- 12.40pm: John Parry, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12.50pm: Jordan Smith, Sungjae Im
- 1.00pm: Matthew Southgate, Nico Echavarria
- 1.10pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Collin Morikawa
- 1.20pm: Adam Scott, Chris Gotterup
- 1.35pm: Patrick Reed, Johnny Keefer
- 1.45pm: Corey Conners, Sepp Straka
- 1.55pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Victor Perez
- 2.05pm: Dan Brown, Cameron John
- 2.15pm: Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry
- 2.25pm: JJ Spaun, Pierceson Coody
- 2.35pm: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.45pm: Scottie Scheffler, Francesco Molinari
- 3.00pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre
- 3.10pm: Thomas Detry, Bud Cauley
- 3.20pm: Matt Wallace, Si Woo Kim
- 3.30pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Burns
- 3.40pm: Ryan Gerard, Cameron Young
- 3.50pm: Jackson Suber, Lucas Herbert
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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