USGA Announces $10 Million Purse For US Women's Open

The USGA has made a huge announcement on Friday afternoon, revealing the addition of the events first ever presenting sponsor in ProMedica. As a result, the tournaments purse for 2022 has nearly doubled from $5.5 million to $10 million.

As well there being plans to increase the purse to $12 million over the next five years, five future sites were also revealed in the ground-breaking announcement. Riviera Country Club will host in 2026, with 2021 Solheim Cup venue, The Inverness Club, playing host in 2027.

Multiple time Major venue, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club will see the event return in 2029, whilst Interlachen Country Club will host the following year in 2030. Oakland Hills Country Club will also hold the event twice in 2031 and 2042.

For 2022 though, the US Women’s Open will be returning to Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club on the 2nd-5th June, with the record purse for the women's game obliterating the previous record of the 2021 AIG Women's Open, which was $5.8 million.

Not only will there be an increase in prize money, but the 2023 edition of the event will also be contested for the first time ever at the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links.

It is a huge step in the right direction for the women's game, with the $10 million' in prize money bringing it a lot closer to that of the men's, which, in 2021, was $12.5 million.

The announcement also demonstrates the very quick impact made by USGA CEO, Mike Whan, who previously served as the commissioner of the LPGA Tour from January 2010 to June 2021, making him one of the most successful in the Tour's history.

In a press-release about the ground-breaking news, Whan said “For more than 75 years, the US Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning.

“This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose, to its purse, to the places that host the event", he added.