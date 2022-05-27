Nelly Korda To Return At US Women's Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nelly Korda has announced that she will make her much-anticipated return to action at next week's US Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

The World No. 2 has been sidelined since March after being diagnosed with a blood clot in a subclavian vein in her arm and undergoing surgery in April. Now, though, she is ready to return, and took to Instagram to announce the news.

A post shared by Nelly (@nellykorda) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“See you guys @uswomensopen next week," the 23-year-old wrote.

Korda revealed her diagnosis back in March after noticing swelling in her arm after a workout. On the advice of her doctor, she went to the emergency room as a precaution before being informed she had a blood clot.

As a result, the seven-time LPGA Tour winner was forced to missed the first Major of the year at the Chevron Championship, with her last appearance coming at the LPGA Drive On Championship. She finished in a tie 15th on 10-under, eight shots behind Ireland's Leona Maguire.

Last year, Korda won four times, including a maiden Major title at the KPMG Women's PGA, and captured Olympic gold in Tokyo en route to being named the Female Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America.

She also spent time at the top of the Women's World Golf Rankings following her scintillating run of form but has now slipped down to second. This will be Korda’s eighth US Women’s Open appearance, with her best finish a tie for 10th back in 2018 at Shoal Creek.