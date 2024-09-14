Tyrrell Hatton Makes Hole-In-One At LIV Golf Chicago To Boost Hopes Of $4m Individual Championship Bonus Payout
The Legion XIII player made an ace at the par-3 sixth as he continued his quest to finish third in the Individual Championship and claim a $4m bonus
Tyrrell Hatton has been enjoying an excellent maiden season with LIV Golf and it got even better in the second round of the final regular event of the season. It is being held at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago, and Hatton hit the eighth hole-in-one in the circuit's history.
The Legion XIII player had been in some difficulty after the first round of the event when he found himself tied for 38th on three-over, but he steadied matters over his first 11 holes of the second round with two birdies and two bogeys.
It got better for the Englishman on his 12th of the day, the par-4 fifth, which he birdied and then it was onto the 164-yard par-3 sixth. He judged his tee shot to perfection, dropping the ball a matter of feet from the pin, from where his ball never looked like missing as it dutifully dropped into the hole a couple of bounces later.
🚨 ACE ALERT 🚨@TyrrellHatton claims the 8th hole-in-one in LIV Golf history 👏#LIVGolf @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/vxS50b5WTASeptember 14, 2024
That took him to level for the tournament at T14, and he moved to one-under with his fourth birdie of the day at the next hole to leave him just four shots off the lead.
That could prove very significant indeed for Hatton as he currently occupies third on the Individual Standings, helped by victory at LIV Golf Nashville, with the final placings being decided after this week's event.
If he maintains that position, he will walk away with a bonus payment of $4m, with only Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka capable of catching him.
If Hatton finishes in the top three this week, he will secure the spot unless Garcia picks up his second win of the season. However, the Spaniard is battling hard and moved to the top of the leaderboard shortly after Hatton's hole-in-one to leave the outcome up in the air deep into the second round.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Regardless of how Hatton ultimately finishes at the tournament, Garcia needs to finish at least 11th to have a chance of claiming third in the standings, Oosthuizen and Smith need to finish fifth or better to have a chance, and Koepka needs to finish at least fourth.
Hatton's magic at the sixth follows previous LIV Golf aces including Chase Koepka's at Adelaide in 2023 and Richard Bland's at Mayakoba in the opening tournament of this season. Joaquin Niemann and Kalle Samooja also made aces at LIV Golf Hong Kong in March.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How Many Points Do You Need To Win The Solheim Cup?
The Solheim Cup is one of the most prestigious events in the women's game and, to secure the title, teams must hit a required amount of points
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which Players Will Feature In All Five Sessions Of The 2024 Solheim Cup?
A total of 24 players are competing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but only two will play in all five sessions over the three days of action
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former LIV Golfer Laurie Canter In Line For PGA Tour Card
Laurie Canter is in a good position to claim a PGA Tour card next season after a strong start at the Irish Open – but will the former LIV Golfer be allowed to play there?
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Richard Bland Handed Slow-Play Penalty, Fined $10k At LIV Golf Chicago
The 51-year-old Englishman was given a one-stroke penalty and fined $10,000 after taking too long to play a shot during round one of LIV Golf Chicago
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Patrick Reed Among Three LIV Golfers Invited To Iconic DP World Tour Event
Reed has been included in the field for the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Signed Up For DP World Tour Events?
With the LIV Golf season almost over, expect to see several players from the Saudi-backed circuit playing in DP World Tour events this year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
LIV Golf Team Captains No Longer Exempt From Relegation
RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson is one of many big names facing relegation from LIV Golf in 2025 ahead of the circuit's final regular season event
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Which DP World Tour Events Is Jon Rahm Playing In?
The LIV Golf player has entered three DP World Tour events before the end of the season in a bid to keep his eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Why It’s Not just $18m Up For Grabs In Rahm Vs Niemann LIV Golf Decider
Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann will be fighting for the LIV Golf individual prize in Chicago which brings a unique championship ring including a QR code surprise
By Paul Higham Published
-
Padraig Harrington Reveals PGA Tour-LIV Golf 'Crossover' Idea That Is 'Only Solution' To Save Golf
Padraig Harrington says a PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger will never happen, but has a solution involving crossover invites that he feels would solve the sport's current problems
By Paul Higham Published