Tyrrell Hatton Makes Hole-In-One At LIV Golf Chicago To Boost Hopes Of $4m Individual Championship Bonus Payout

The Legion XIII player made an ace at the par-3 sixth as he continued his quest to finish third in the Individual Championship and claim a $4m bonus

Tyrrell Hatton celebrates a hole-in-one at the LIV Golf Chicago tournament
Legion XIII star Tyrrell Hatton made an ace at LIV Golf Chicago
(Image credit: X @LIVGolf)
Mike Hall
By
published

Tyrrell Hatton has been enjoying an excellent maiden season with LIV Golf and it got even better in the second round of the final regular event of the season. It is being held at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago, and Hatton hit the eighth hole-in-one in the circuit's history. 

The Legion XIII player had been in some difficulty after the first round of the event when he found himself tied for 38th on three-over, but he steadied matters over his first 11 holes of the second round with two birdies and two bogeys.

It got better for the Englishman on his 12th of the day, the par-4 fifth, which he birdied and then it was onto the 164-yard par-3 sixth. He judged his tee shot to perfection, dropping the ball a matter of feet from the pin, from where his ball never looked like missing as it dutifully dropped into the hole a couple of bounces later.

That took him to level for the tournament at T14, and he moved to one-under with his fourth birdie of the day at the next hole to leave him just four shots off the lead.

That could prove very significant indeed for Hatton as he currently occupies third on the Individual Standings, helped by victory at LIV Golf Nashville, with the final placings being decided after this week's event.

Tyrrell Hatton poses for a photo with the LIV Golf Nashville trophy

Tyrrell Hatton won LIV Golf Nashville

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If he maintains that position, he will walk away with a bonus payment of $4m, with only Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka capable of catching him.

If Hatton finishes in the top three this week, he will secure the spot unless Garcia picks up his second win of the season. However, the Spaniard is battling hard and moved to the top of the leaderboard shortly after Hatton's hole-in-one to leave the outcome up in the air deep into the second round.

Regardless of how Hatton ultimately finishes at the tournament, Garcia needs to finish at least 11th to have a chance of claiming third in the standings, Oosthuizen and Smith need to finish fifth or better to have a chance, and Koepka needs to finish at least fourth.

Hatton's magic at the sixth follows previous LIV Golf aces including Chase Koepka's at Adelaide in 2023 and Richard Bland's at Mayakoba in the opening tournament of this season. Joaquin Niemann and Kalle Samooja also made aces at LIV Golf Hong Kong in March.

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

