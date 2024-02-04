Richard Bland Makes Hole-In-One The Day After 51st Birthday At LIV Golf Mayakoba
The Englishman, who turned 51 a day earlier, achieved the feat on the par-3 eighth hole at El Camaleon Golf Club
Richard Bland celebrated his 51st birthday on Saturday, but it was during the final round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba event the day after where he arguably received his best gift – a hole-in-one on the par-3 152-yard eighth.
The Cleeks GC player was going along nicely at El Camaleon Golf Club at four under for the tournament and standing 12th with 10 to play. However, things got considerably better when his tee shot at the eighth landed encouragingly on the green to the left of the pin before gently rolling into the hole a few seconds later. That moved him to six under and into a eighth on the leaderboard tied with LIV Golf newcomer Tyrrell Hatton.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
The ace was the fifth in LIV Golf history, with the most celebrated being Chase Koepka’s, which he achieved at the Watering Hole at LIV Golf Adelaide in 2023, sending the sellout crowd wild in the process.
As for Bland, he'll be hoping that his form can help his team to a better campaign than 2023. Cleeks GC, led by Martin Kaymer, finished 10th of the 12 teams last year, with third at LIV Golf Jeddah its best finish. Despite those struggles, Bland was its best performer, finishing a creditable 20th in the individual standings.
Since then, two players have moved on, with Bernd Wiesberger opting to draw a line under his LIV Golf career with a return to the DP World Tour and Graeme McDowell joining Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. In their place have come promoted Kalle Samooja and new signing Adrian Meronk.
Given those changes, and Bland’s promising start to the season accentuated by the circuit’s first hole-in-one of the year, there is every reason to believe better times are ahead for the team in 2024.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How The PGA Tour Pros On The Ground Reacted To The Pebble Beach Postponement
The likes of Max Homa and Justin Thomas have taken to social media to post their takes on the heavy wind and rain that saw the final round delayed until Monday
By Mike Hall Published
-
Final Round Of Pebble Beach Pro-Am Postponed Until Monday Due To 'Inclement Weather And Safety Concerns'
Heavy wind and rain have battered the Monterey Peninsula to ensure no play was possible on Sunday
By Mike Hall Published