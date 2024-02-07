Tyrrell Hatton Admits He's Not A Ryder Cup Certainty After LIV Golf Move

Tyrrell Hatton has represented Team Europe in each of the last three Ryder Cups, and was one of the heroes as Luke Donald’s side comprehensively beat the US at Marco Simone last year, collecting 3.5 points from his four matches.

He would ordinarily be a strong candidate for an appearance at the 2025 encounter at Bethpage Black, but he has admitted his recent move to LIV Golf could have left his Ryder Cup future in the balance.

In an interview with The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan, Hatton first admitted that it is virtually inconceivable that another new LIV Golf signing, Legion XIII teammate Jon Rahm, would miss out. He said: “Jon’s in a different position to me - you can’t really imagine the European Ryder Cup team without Jon.”

Following Rahm’s move to LIV Golf, Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy called for the rules to be rewritten to enable him to play in 2025. However, even though Hatton forged a successful partnership with the Spaniard in their two foursomes matches last year, winning both, he admitted he's not in the same category as the two-time Major winner.

He continued: “It’s nice to hear your team-mates say nice things about you and your contribution but when you talk about the Ryder Cup ‘certainties’ or whatever, in my own mind, I don’t feel that I’m up there in that bracket with those guys. I’m sorry, I’m just not and can’t rely on my reputation.”

Despite knowing his future at the match would be uncertain with a move to LIV Golf, Hatton also revealed he sought advice from both McIlroy and Donald before making the switch.

”I spoke to Rory, Luke and others, figures who I really respect and whose opinions I wanted to take on board, to see about where things might be going in the game,” he said. “Of course, they couldn’t give me any assurances, because nobody can, but their opinions were valuable.”

Hatton also revealed that there had been no bitterness towards him from the rest of the 2023 Ryder Cup team. He said: “Luke can only control what he can control and he’s right when saying there are consequences for actions. But he has been supportive. They all have. I’m still on the team’s WhatsApp and haven’t felt any bitterness. Nobody has judged me.”

If Hatton does find his path to future Ryder Cup appearances hampered, he’ll not be the first European LIV Golf player who has faced similar difficulties, with legends of the match Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and record points scorer Sergio Garcia all excluded from last year’s edition.

For now, Hatton will be focused on his second LIV Golf appearance as it visits Las Vegas for the first time, with the first of its three rounds beginning on 8 February.