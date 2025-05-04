Report: Trump International Scotland To Host 2025 DP World Tour Event

The Times has reported that a deal has been agreed to bring a DP World Tour event to the highly-rated venue in August

The 13th at Trump International Scotland
Trump International Scotland will reportedly host a DP World Tour event in August
Trump International Scotland will reportedly host a DP World Tour event for the first time in August, 13 years after the Aberdeenshire venue opened.

Tom Kershaw of The Times reports that a deal has been agreed to bring a tournament to the course, which is owned by US President Donald Trump, with the event estimated to have a purse of around $2.25m ($3.1m).

The event is expected to be held between August 7th and 10th,the same week as the first of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the penultimate regular event of the LIV Golf season, at Bolingbrook in Chicago.

While that will inevitably mean many of the world’s biggest stars will be otherwise occupied at week, those who do appear will find a top-class links course. The course, which ranks 15th in Golf Monthly’s top 100 courses in the UK and Ireland for 2025/26, offers a visually stunning layout with majestic dunes and breathtaking views of the coast.

The 18th at Trump International Scotland

Trump International Scotland is one of the best courses in the UK and Ireland

In 2023, Trump's son Eric told Golf Monthly’s Fergus Bisset he was confident the venue would one day host some of the biggest in the world. He said: “I can tell you this property will host the biggest tournaments in golf. There’s no question about it. The history of tournaments that will be held at this property is going to be long and very, very distinguished. Go down the checklist of things you need for a Major, it has every one of them on steroids.”

While the reported DP World Tour event will likely not be regarded as the biggest event that week, the apparent green light for the course to host the tournament, which will be in place of the cancelled D+D Real Czech Masters, appears significant.

Donald Trump takes a shot at LIV Golf Bedminster

Some of Trump's courses, including Bedminster, have hosted LIV Golf events

Trump National Bedminster had been scheduled to host the 2022 PGA Championship, but the riots at the US Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, which came near the end of Trump’s first term as President, prompted the PGA of America into a rethink and the event was switched to Southern Hills.

Since that edition of the Major, some of Trump’s courses, including Bedminster, have hosted LIV Golf events. However, they have been absent from the PGA Tour schedule, and that has also been true of the DP World Tour, along with The Open, with four-time venue Trump Turnberry last hosting the Major in 2009.

The reported addition of Trump International Scotland to the DP World Tour schedule will also likely offer a welcome financial boost, with The Times reporting that the venue, which has also hosted the Staysure Seniors PGA Championship, recorded losses for the 11th successive year last October.

A second layout at Trump International Scotland, the MacLeod course, is due to open in the summer. In 2023, Trump said of the new course: "We will build a course that will be fit to host many great championships in the future along with our championship links.”

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

