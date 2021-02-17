Xander Schauffele Tips Jordan Spieth And Rickie Fowler For Comebacks

Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Xander Schauffele has tipped Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to rediscover their best form

Ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera, Xander Schauffele spoke about the brutal nature of golf and how easily the wrong path can be taken, even as a professional.

The 27-year-old, who enters this week’s PGA TOUR event on the back of two runners-up finishes, has become one of the most consistent performers on tour but knows it doesn’t take much for this game to get the better of you.

“Golf is brutal,” Schauffele said.

“It’s a perfectionist’s game; we’re constantly chasing.

“It’s easy to go down a weird path and when everyone’s there and everyone thinks it’s the correct path, it could be, but it might not be the correct path for you and how your body works and how your mind works.

“Whenever we feel close to figuring things out, we can make the wrong decision and go the opposite direction.”

In the cases of Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, Schauffele is tipping his fellow Americans to emerge from their respective slumps and rediscover their best form.

“There’s always low points and high points in everyone’s game.

“Unfortunately they’ve [Spieth and Fowler] gone to their lower side, but the good thing is that they’ve both played incredible golf and they’ve both been top players in the world.

“Everyone’s talking about it and how worried they are about the state of their games, but as a fellow player out here, I’m not really concerned because I know they can get it back quickly.

“I think Jordan Spieth is a good example of him talking about how he’s figuring it out and before you know it, he’s in contention the last two weeks.

“It does come back quickly when it comes.”

Indeed, having fallen as low as 92nd in the world rankings, Spieth showed glimpses of his former self at the Pheonix Open and Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he held the 54-hole lead at both, before going on to finish in T3 and T4 respectively.

But while Spieth appears to have turned a corner, Fowler’s woes continue.

After back-to-back missed cuts, the 32-year-old now finds himself ranked 66th, his lowest spot since April 2010.

He’s sticking to the process for now, which includes working through some swing changes with John Tillery, but without an invite to the Masters as it stands, he’ll be hoping to follow Spieth’s example sooner rather than later.