Xander Schauffele Reveals Strong Views On Driver Testing
The World No.3 thinks all players' clubs should be tested, while he also said he thinks that Scottie Scheffler is using a back-up model this week at Quail Hollow
Xander Schauffele told reporters that he thinks Scottie Scheffler is using a back-up driver as well as Rory McIlroy after a report emerged on Friday that McIlroy's driver failed a USGA test earlier this week.
The PGA of America issued a statement on driver testing on Saturday, where it said that it had requested the USGA to test around a third of the field's drivers this week and that all results were confidential.
McIlroy has not spoken to the media since the start of the tournament and there has been no official confirmation on the story that was first reported by Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.
Xander Schauffele, who played with McIlroy over the first three days at Quail Hollow and saw his driver fail a test at the 2019 Open, has strong feelings on the current driver testing process and believes every single player's club should be tested, not just 50.
“I think they should test everyone’s driver,” the World No.3 told Golfweek.
“It’s not right to just test 50 guys. It just doesn’t make sense if you’re in it for the spirit [of the game].
"The whole point of it is to protect the integrity of the field. If you don’t test everyone across the board I don’t think you’re protecting the whole field."
“Do it to everybody, not just a third of the guys and if a player has a hot driver they’re still playing the tournament. Just my take,” Schauffele was also quoted as saying.
Schauffele then went on to reveal that he thought World No.1 Scheffler had switched to a back-up club too.
“I think Scott is winning the tournament and I think he switched to his back-up too,” Schauffele said.
If Scottie Scheffler is using a back-up model this week, it is clearly one he's very comfortable with. The World No.1 ranks 8th in Strokes Gained: Off the tee and 1st in SG: Tee to green at Quail Hollow.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
