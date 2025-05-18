Xander Schauffele Reveals Strong Views On Driver Testing

Xander Schauffele told reporters that he thinks Scottie Scheffler is using a back-up driver as well as Rory McIlroy after a report emerged on Friday that McIlroy's driver failed a USGA test earlier this week.

The PGA of America issued a statement on driver testing on Saturday, where it said that it had requested the USGA to test around a third of the field's drivers this week and that all results were confidential.

McIlroy has not spoken to the media since the start of the tournament and there has been no official confirmation on the story that was first reported by Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.

Xander Schauffele, who played with McIlroy over the first three days at Quail Hollow and saw his driver fail a test at the 2019 Open, has strong feelings on the current driver testing process and believes every single player's club should be tested, not just 50.

“I think they should test everyone’s driver,” the World No.3 told Golfweek.

“It’s not right to just test 50 guys. It just doesn’t make sense if you’re in it for the spirit [of the game].

"The whole point of it is to protect the integrity of the field. If you don’t test everyone across the board I don’t think you’re protecting the whole field."

“Do it to everybody, not just a third of the guys and if a player has a hot driver they’re still playing the tournament. Just my take,” Schauffele was also quoted as saying.

Schauffele then went on to reveal that he thought World No.1 Scheffler had switched to a back-up club too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think Scott is winning the tournament and I think he switched to his back-up too,” Schauffele said.

If Scottie Scheffler is using a back-up model this week, it is clearly one he's very comfortable with. The World No.1 ranks 8th in Strokes Gained: Off the tee and 1st in SG: Tee to green at Quail Hollow.