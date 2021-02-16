Who will win the Genesis Invitational? Check out our tips...
Genesis Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2021
It’s a huge week as Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles once again plays host to the Genesis Invitational.
There’s a super-strong field with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and co. all playing.
So who do we think will win?
Bryson DeChambeau 4 points each way at 16/1 with 888Sport
The American is one of the world’s best players right now and is at some decent odds due to the strength of this field. He was T5th here last year and T15th the year before and would surely love to win this event as a Californian. The US Open champion has finished T7th and T18th in his first two starts of 2021.
Viktor Hovland 3 points each way at 30/1 with Bet365
The Norwegian’s superb ball striking will suit Riviera, and there’s a good chance of him playing well as his last five results are T6, T2, T31, T3, 1. Hovland looks likely to make his Ryder Cup debut this year and the Genesis Invitational would be a huge victory for him and almost lock up his spot.
Max Homa 2 points each way at 50/1 with 888Sport
Homa is from Burbank on the outskirts of LA so this is a huge tournament for him and he comes into it after a brilliant T7th finish at Pebble Beach last week. He’s without a victory since the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship so he could be due PGA Tour title number two.
Tom Hoge 1 point each way at 200/1 with Bet365
The American was 12th at Pebble Beach last week to end a run of missed cuts since his brilliant T3 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic late last year. Got to be worth a quid each way at these odds!
Check all the latest from the tournament with the Bet 365 Live tracker
