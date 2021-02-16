Who will win the Genesis Invitational? Check out our tips...

Genesis Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2021

It’s a huge week as Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles once again plays host to the Genesis Invitational.

There’s a super-strong field with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and co. all playing.

So who do we think will win?

Bryson DeChambeau 4 points each way at 16/1 with 888Sport

The American is one of the world’s best players right now and is at some decent odds due to the strength of this field. He was T5th here last year and T15th the year before and would surely love to win this event as a Californian. The US Open champion has finished T7th and T18th in his first two starts of 2021. BET NOW

Viktor Hovland 3 points each way at 30/1 with Bet365

The Norwegian’s superb ball striking will suit Riviera, and there’s a good chance of him playing well as his last five results are T6, T2, T31, T3, 1. Hovland looks likely to make his Ryder Cup debut this year and the Genesis Invitational would be a huge victory for him and almost lock up his spot. BET NOW